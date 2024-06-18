The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees announced significant injuries on Monday. According to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com, Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee is out six to eight weeks with a broken hand, and Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo of Parkland, Florida broke his arm and is projected to be out four to six weeks.

How did the injuries happen?

Betts broke his hand while being hit by a pitch in a 3-0 Dodgers win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The injury happened in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Betts was hit by a 98 mile per hour fastball from Royals relief pitcher Dan Altavilla. Betts was replaced in the game by pinch runner Miguel Rojas of Los Teques, Venezuela.

Rizzo meanwhile broke his arm when he collided with Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino at first base in Sunday’s 9-3 Yankees loss to the Red Sox. The throw from Red Sox first baseman Dominic Smith was not on line. and forced Bernardino to reach back and try to catch the ball. Rizzo reached base on an error, and was replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera of Guarenas, Venezuela in the sixth inning.

Mookie Betts in 2024

Betts was batting .304 with 10 home runs and 40 runs batted in. During 72 games, 283 at bats and 331 plate appearances, he scored 50 runs, and had 86 hits, 16 doubles, three triples, nine stolen bases, 47 walks, 138 total bases, an on base percentage of .405 and a slugging percentage of .488.

Anthony Rizzo in 2024

Rizzo was batting .223 with eight home runs and 28 runs batted in. During 70 games, 264 at bats and 291 plate appearances, he scored 32 runs, and had 59 hits, seven doubles, 19 walks, 90 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .289, and a slugging percentage of .341. The sacrifice flies came in two Yankees wins. The first on May 23, in a 5-0 Yankees win over the Seattle Mariners. The second on June 12, in an 11-5 Yankees win over the Kansas City Royals.

Could the Yankees and Dodgers meet in the World Series?

New York is best in the American League at 50 wins and 24 losses. The Dodgers have the second best record in the National League at 45 wins and 29 losses.