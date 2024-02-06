MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers acquire Matt Gage and bring back Clayton Kershaw

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers made three transactions over the last 48 hours. According to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com, Los Angeles traded reliever Caleb Ferguson of Columbus, Ohio to the New York Yankees for relief pitcher Matt Gage of Johnstown, New York and minor league pitcher Christian Zazueta of Navajoa, Mexico on Monday. Also on Monday, the Dodgers re-signed right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier of Wichita Falls, Texas to a two-year deal worth $9 million, and on Tuesday re-signed left handed starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas.

Caleb Ferguson

Ferguson spent the last five seasons with the Dodgers. In 2023, he had a record of seven wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.43 in 68 games. During 60 1/3 innings pitched, Ferguson had three saves, 17 holds, and gave up 64 hits, 23 earned runs, four home runs, and 23 walks, to go along with 70 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.44.

Matt Gage

Gage is joining his third Major League team. He pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022 and the Houston Astros in 2023. Gage never played for the Yankees. He was selected off waivers by them on January 29. Last season in Houston, Gage pitched five games and 6 2/3 innings, and did not have a decision. He gave up six hits, two earned runs, one home run, and three walks, to go along with eight strikeouts, an earned run average of 2.70, and a WHIP of 1.35.

Ryan Brasier

Last season Brasier split his time with the Boston Red Sox and Dodgers. He was awful with Boston and great with Los Angeles. Brasier had an earned run average of 7.29 in 20 games for Boston, but then only gave up three earned runs in 38 2/3 innings with the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw will be joining the Dodgers at the midway point of 2024 after having offseason shoulder surgery. Considered one of the greatest Dodgers pitchers of all-time, he is a 10-time All-Star. Last year he went 13-5 with 137 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.46.

Dodgers MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
