Dodgers Rookie Goes Hitless For Six Innings In Major League Debut

Emmett Sheehan Had a Debut to Remember

In an extraordinary major league debut, Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Emmet Sheehan delivered an impressive performance, throwing six no-hit innings against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. However, his outstanding outing was cut short as he was removed from the game before the seventh inning with a pitch count of 89. The decision to take him out was made by manager Dave Roberts, who considered the young pitcher’s recent workload and the state of the bullpen.

Emmett Sheehan no hit through 6IP for a big debut pic.twitter.com/CxdJcDeNQu — Ant (@antatlantics) June 18, 2023

Dodgers Pen Couldn’t Hold On

The final out of Sheehan’s start was recorded by Mookie Betts, who made an incredible catch. Despite the promising start, the Dodgers bullpen couldn’t maintain the momentum. In the seventh inning, reliever Brusdar Graterol allowed a hit to the first batter he faced, and the Giants capitalized on the opportunity, scoring two runs. The game took several twists and turns, with the Dodgers managing to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings. However, the Giants eventually prevailed, scoring two runs in the 11th inning to secure a 7-5 victory and extend their winning streak to five games.

There have been 3 starters in the modern era to be pulled after 6.0+ innings with a no-hitter intact in their MLB debut (Ross Stripling in 2016, Daniel Ponce de Leon in 2018, Emmet Sheehan tonight). All 3 of them saw their team lose the no-hitter and the game. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 17, 2023

Sheehan Has Been Dominant in the Minors

Emmet Sheehan, a native of New York, had his contract selected by the Dodgers to provide much-needed support to their starting rotation, which has been dealing with injuries. Prior to his call-up, Sheehan had an impressive record in Double-A, boasting a 4-1 record with a stellar 1.86 ERA in 10 starts. The Dodgers had high hopes for the talented young pitcher, and his no-hit performance in his debut showcased his potential.

Although Sheehan’s debut didn’t culminate in a victory for the Dodgers, his strong outing created a buzz and offered a glimpse of his abilities. As he continues his journey in the major leagues, the Dodgers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on his development and consider him a valuable asset for their pitching staff.