The former Clemson and current Oregon State QB was selected by the Dodgers in the 2023 MLB Draft

D.J. Uiagalelei, the former Clemson quarterback, is at a crossroads in his athletic career. After transferring to Oregon State for football, he now has another option on the table – pursuing a baseball career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers selected Uiagalelei in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, signaling their interest in the two-sport athlete.

In the 20th round (610th overall) of the MLB draft, the @Dodgers select @BeaverFootball QB DJ Uiagalelei @DJUiagalelei!pic.twitter.com/bCH5do9i2q — PNW College Baseball Report (@PNW_CBR) July 11, 2023

Uiagalelei Was a Legit RHP in High School

Although Uiagalelei was highly regarded as a football recruit coming out of high school, he also had baseball talent. He was ranked as the No. 282 right-handed pitcher in the country by Perfect Game. While he primarily played in the outfield in high school, he showcased a fastball in the low- to mid-90s, along with a slider and a curveball when he pitched in his junior year.

Uiagalelei had expressed his desire to play both football and baseball when he was preparing to start his collegiate athletic career. However, he ultimately focused solely on football during his time at Clemson. Now, with his football career not meeting expectations, the Dodgers have reached out to see if he would be interested in returning to baseball.

Dodgers Take a Flier

Although Uiagalelei reportedly wasn’t tempted to play baseball when he transferred to Oregon State, the Dodgers have taken the step of drafting him, leaving the door open for a potential return to pitching. Standing at 6’5″ and 250 pounds, Uiagalelei possesses the size and raw talent that could translate well on the mound. If he decides to sign with the Dodgers, they would be acquiring a promising pitching prospect with a strong fastball and the potential to handle a starter’s workload.

Ultimately, the decision lies in Uiagalelei’s hands. He has the opportunity to pursue a baseball career with the Dodgers and tap into his pitching potential. It remains to be seen whether he will take up the offer and embark on a new chapter as a professional baseball player.