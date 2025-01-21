Dodgers sign relief pitcher Tanner Scott

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to build their roster with free agent signings. On Sunday, the Dodgers signed lefthanded relief pitcher Tanner Scott of Warren, Ohio to a four year contract worth $72 million according to Mark Feinsand of mlb.com. Like Shohei Octani’s contract, a significant portion of Scott’s contract is deferred. In Scott’s case, it is $21 million.

Fourth Major League Baseball team

The Dodgers are Scott’s fourth Major League Baseball franchise. He was previously with the Baltimore Ravens for five seasons from 2017 to 2021, the Miami Marlins for three seasons from 2022 to 2024, and the San Diego Padres last season in 2024. Scott was traded from the Marlins to the Padres on July 30, 2024 with relief pitcher Bryan Hoeing of Batesville, Indiana for pitcher Adam Mazur of St. Paul, Minnesota, third baseman Graham Pauley of Alpharetta, Georgia and two propects,

2024 MLB Stats

Scott was unbelievable this past season for the Marlins as he only gave up six earned runs in 45 2/3 innings of work for an earned run average of 1.18. In 72 games, Scott was a National League All-Star for the first time. During 72 innings (same number of innings as games), he had a record of nine wins and six losses with an earned run average of 1.75. Scott had 22 saves, and gave up 45 hits, 14 earned runs, three home runs and 36 walks, to go along with 84 strikeouts, 11 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13.

Dodgers favoured to defend World Series

With the signings of Scott and Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, they are the clear favourites to defend as World Series champions after beating the New York Yankees last year. Their current odds are at +270. Other players who joined the Dodgers in off season free agency included starting pitcher Blake Snell of Seattle, Washington, outfielder Michael Conforto of Seattle, and middle infielder Hyeseong Kim of Goyang-si, South Korea.