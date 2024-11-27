Dodgers sign SP Blake Snell to significant contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to hand out contracts with money not being an issue. On Tuesday evening, they came to terms with starting pitcher Blake Snell of Seattle, Washington on a five-year deal worth $182 million. According to the Associated Press, Snell posted a picture of himself wearing number seven in a Dodgers uniform on Instagram.

Where does Snell rank among the Dodgers players?

Snell is now the second highest paid Dodgers player, and is set to make $36.4 million per season. Only phenom Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan is set to make more money at $70 million per season. According to Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report, the Dodgers now have a total salary of $307.9 million.

Dodgers have strong starting rotation

Snell and Ohtani will headline a rotation that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Bizen, Japan, and Tyler Glasnow of Newhall, California. It is expected that Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas will be joining the starting rotation after coming to terms with the Dodgers on a new contract in the foreseeable future.

How many teams have Snell played for?

The Dodgers are the fourth team that Snell has played for. He has previously played five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2016 to 2020, three seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2021 to 2023, and last season with the San Francisco Giants in 2024.

Snell’s 2024 statistics

Snell had a record of five wins and three losses and an earned run average of 3.12. In 20 games and 104 innings pitched, Snell gave up 65 hits, 36 earned runs, six home runs and 44 walks, to go along with 145 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.05. Snell also threw a no-hitter on August 2 in a 3-0 Giants win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cy Young in both leagues

Snell is one of seven players to win the Cy Young in both leagues. He accomplished the feat with the Rays in 2018 and Padres in 2023. Six other pitchers to accomplish the feat are Gaylord Perry, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, and Max Scherzer.