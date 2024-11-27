MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers sign SP Blake Snell to significant contract

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23897828_168396541_lowres-2

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to hand out contracts with money not being an issue. On Tuesday evening, they came to terms with starting pitcher Blake Snell of Seattle, Washington on a five-year deal worth $182 million. According to the Associated Press, Snell posted a picture of himself wearing number seven in a Dodgers uniform on Instagram.

Where does Snell rank among the Dodgers players?

Snell is now the second highest paid Dodgers player, and is set to make $36.4 million per season. Only phenom Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan is set to make more money at $70 million per season. According to Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report, the Dodgers now have a total salary of $307.9 million.

Dodgers have strong starting rotation

Snell and Ohtani will headline a rotation that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Bizen, Japan, and Tyler Glasnow of Newhall, California. It is expected that Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas will be joining the starting rotation after coming to terms with the Dodgers on a new contract in the foreseeable future.

How many teams have Snell played for?

The Dodgers are the fourth team that Snell has played for. He has previously played five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2016 to 2020, three seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2021 to 2023, and last season with the San Francisco Giants in 2024.

Snell’s 2024 statistics

Snell had a record of five wins and three losses and an earned run average of 3.12. In 20 games and 104 innings pitched, Snell gave up 65 hits, 36 earned runs, six home runs and 44 walks, to go along with 145 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.05. Snell also threw a no-hitter on August 2 in a 3-0 Giants win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cy Young in both leagues

Snell is one of seven players to win the Cy Young in both leagues. He accomplished the feat with the Rays in 2018 and Padres in 2023. Six other pitchers to accomplish the feat are Gaylord Perry, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, and Max Scherzer.

 

 

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23897828_168396541_lowres-2

Dodgers sign SP Blake Snell to significant contract

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24354479_168396541_lowres-3
Rockies sign second baseman Kyle Farmer
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 24 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Workouts
Royals trade SP Brady Singer to Reds for 2B Jonathan India and OF Joey Wiemer
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23284993_168396541_lowres-2
Guardians trade relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki to Pirates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani win 2024 MVP Awards
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 22 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23982120_168396541_lowres-2
Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale win 2024 Cy Young Awards
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 21 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Eli Morgan1
Guardians trade reliever Eli Morgan to Cubs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 21 2024
More News
Arrow to top