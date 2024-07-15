Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May of Justin, Texas will be out for the rest of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season because of esophageal surgery. According to Mark Polishuk of mlbtraderumors.com on Saturday, May received medical attention for pain in his throat and stomach after eating dinner last week. The injury did not happen on the baseball diamond.

Personal history with the Esophagus

On a personal level, I had Zenker’s diverticulum in the mid 2000s. At this time I received significant regurgitation whenever I swallowed. Unlike, May, there was no pain in my stomach, but I was misdiagnosed for a period of three years before I received my diagnosis, and then had subsequent surgery.

May has not pitched in 2024

May had been dealing with a flexor tendon injury which required surgery a year ago. He was expected to return to the Dodgers lineup at the end of the 2024 regular season after having Tommy John Surgery and surgery to repair his flexor tendon in his right elbow. That will not happen now as it is expected May will return sometime in 2025 instead. This was the second time May had Tommy John Surgery, as he initially went under the knife in 2021.

May’s 2023 MLB Statistics

May pitched nine games for the Dodgers in 2023. He had a record of four wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.63. In 48 innings, May gave up 29 hits, 14 earned runs, one home run, and 16 walks, to go along with 34 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.94.

Dodgers lead the National League West comfortably

As expected by many to start the season, the Dodgers are the comfortable leaders in the National League West. With a record of 56 wins and 41 losses, they lead the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres by seven games each.