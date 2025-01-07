Dodgers trade second baseman Gavin Lux to Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded second baseman Gavin Lux of Kenosha, Wisconsin to the Cincinnati Reds for outfield prospect Mike Sirota of Mineola, New York and the 37th pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors on Monday. The draft pick is a competitive balance draft pick and is available to teams that are among the smallest 10 markets and have the 10 fewest revenues in MLB. It is just ironic that the Dodgers, which have a payroll of $235 million (the fourth highest in Major League Baseball behind only the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets) received a competitive balance draft pick in 2025.

Lux has played five seasons with the Dodgers. He missed the 2023 season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee while running bases in a preseason game. The primary reason Lux was traded from the Dodgers was because the franchise signed second baseman Hye-seong Kim of Goyang-si, South Korea to a three year deal worth $12.5 million on January 3.

Gavin Lux in 2024

Lux batted .251 with 10 home runs and 50 runs batted in. During 139 games, 487 plate appearances, and 439 at bats, Lux scored 59 runs and had 110 hits, 24 doubles, two triples, five stolen bases, 44 walks, 168 total bases, and two sacrifice flies. He had an on base percentage of .320 and a slugging percentage of .383.

Led National League in triples

During the 2022 Major League season, Lux led the National League with seven triples. He was tied alongside New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Major League leader in triples in 2022 was Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, who had nine triples.

Two-time World Series champion

Lux was on the Dodgers teams that won the World Series in 2020 and 2024. In 2020, the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays, and in 2024, the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees.