Dodgers trade Victor Gonzalez to the Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded lefthanded relief pitcher Victor Gonzalez of Tuxpan, Mexico to the New York Yankees with infielder Jorbit Vivas of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela for shortstop Trey Sweeney of Louisville, Kentucky on Monday according to Rogers Sportsnet. The trade came two days after the Dodgers signed designated hitter and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan to a historic 10-year contract worth $700 million.

Gonzalez is joining his second Major League team. He played three seasons with the Dodgers (2020, 2021 and 2023). In 2020, Gonzalez won a World Series. He did not play the 2022 Major League Baseball season because of left elbow inflammation.

Of the three players involved in the trade, Gonzalez is the only player with Major League Baseball experience. Vivas played with the Tulsa Drillers of the Texas League (AA), and the Oklahoma City Dodgers of the Pacific Coast League (AAA). Sweeney played with the Somerset Patriots of the Eastern League (AA).

Victor Gonzalez in 2023

Gonzalez pitched in 34 games and had a record of three wins and three losses with an earned run average of 4.01 and four holds. In 33 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 27 hits, 15 earned runs, two home runs and 10 walks, to go along with 30 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.10.

Victor Gonzalez’s Career Statistics

Gonzalez has pitched in 93 games and has a record of nine wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.22. In 89 1/3 innings pitched, he has one save, 23 holds, and has given up 72 hits, 32 earned runs, five home runs, 31 walks, and 86 strikeouts, to go along with a WHIP of 1.15.

Victor Gonzalez’s career save

Gonzalez’s lone Major League save came on April 17, 2021 in a 2-0 Dodgers win over the San Diego Padres. He threw two thirds of an innings pitched and gave up one walk. Gonzalez only had to throw eight pitches and had four strikes.