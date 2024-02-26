Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis is the sixth player in NBA history to record 20 or more triple-doubles in a single season, joining Russell Westbrook (42), Oscar Robertson (41), Wilt Chamberlain (31), Nikola Jokic (29), and James Harden (22).

In Sacramento’s 123-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, the three-time All-Star notched an NBA leading 20th triple-double of the season. Sabonis, 27, amassed 17 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals in almost 36 minutes of action.

Domantas Sabonis is the 6th player in our database to have 20+ triple-doubles in a season.#NBA | #LightTheBeam pic.twitter.com/bj2Jc3cykj — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 26, 2024



“I think people kind of become numb to what he’s doing,” Fox said of Sabonis. “Averaging close to a triple-double, that’s a tough thing to do.”

Sabonis has 11 triple-doubles in his last 18 games. He’s averaging 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists on 65% shooting from the floor over that span.

Furthermore, in a 138-135 victory over the Orlando Magic on Jan. 3, the 2016 first-rounder became the first NBA player since Chamberlain in 1968 to put up at least 23 rebounds and 12 assists in a game.

Domantas Sabonis became the first Sacramento Kings player to post a 30-point triple-double on 70% FG

Sabonis also scored a season-high 37 points on 16-of-21 (76.2%) shooting from the field and 4-of-4 (100%) at the foul line in Sacramento’s 131-110 victory against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 9.

The Gonzaga product became the first Kings player in franchise history to record a 30-point triple-double on at least 70% shooting from the field.

Through 56 games (all starts) this season, Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points and career highs of 13.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 61.9% from the floor, 41.9% from 3-point range, and 69.8% at the line.

In addition to triple-doubles, Sabonis also leads the NBA in total rebounds (741), defensive rebounds (556), and rebounds per game this season. He ranks fourth in offensive rebounds (185) and assists (473) as well.

During the offseason, Sabonis signed a four-year, $186 million contract extension with the Kings. The Oregon native is expected to make as much as $48.6 million in 2027-28.

His new deal begins next season. Sacramento’s big man is currently in the final season of the four-year, $77 million deal he inked with the Indiana Pacers in 2019.