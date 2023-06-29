It was the fourth no-hitter in Yankee History

In a stunning story of immediate redemption, New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán went from a rough stretch to etching his name in MLB history within a matter of hours. The right-hander achieved the incredible feat of throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history during the Yankees’ dominant 11-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Germán flawlessly retired all 27 batters he faced, setting them down in order at the sparsely attended Oakland Coliseum.

German Joins an Elite List

This remarkable accomplishment now adds Germán to an elite group of Yankees pitchers who have achieved perfection on the mound, including Don Larsen, David Wells, and David Cone. With four perfect games, the Yankees hold the distinction of having the most perfect games in MLB history as a franchise.

Germán’s final stat line tells the story of his historic achievement: 9 innings pitched, 0 hits, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts, and just 99 pitches. This marks an end to the 11-year drought since the last perfect game, which was accomplished by Félix Hernández of the Seattle Mariners on August 15, 2012. Notably, it was the longest gap between perfect games since the 13-year span between Catfish Hunter’s perfect game in 1968 and Len Barker’s in 1981.

While perfect games are often celebrated as individual feats, it’s important to recognize the collective effort of the entire team. Germán received support from his defense, including impressive plays like a diving stop in the fifth inning by first baseman Anthony Rizzo, contributing to the flawless performance.

Instant Redemption For German

The significance of Germán’s perfect game is heightened by his recent struggles. Just six days prior to this historic outing, he faced a barrage of boos from Yankees fans after a poor performance against the Mariners, which saw him allow 10 runs and increase his ERA to 5.10. Germán had been enduring a challenging season, marked by inconsistency and off-field issues. Despite his previous struggles, Germán’s perfect game showcased his ability to overcome adversity and deliver an exceptional performance.

Germán’s journey to this point hasn’t been straightforward. He had to compete for a rotation spot with the Yankees this season, following a mix of successful and turbulent years with the team, including a domestic violence suspension in 2020. His unexpected achievement serves as a reminder that perfect games can emerge from unlikely sources.

Critics may point out that Germán’s perfect game was achieved against the struggling Oakland Athletics, who have been grappling with a historically poor season. The A’s lineup featured batting averages that highlighted their offensive struggles. However, Germán’s remarkable accomplishment should not be overshadowed by the opponent’s challenges.

With their win-loss record, attendance issues, and relocation concerns, the Athletics have faced significant challenges as a franchise. Nevertheless, Germán’s perfect game stands as a remarkable achievement, showcasing his skill and resilience on the mound. It serves as a memorable moment in Yankees’ history and a testament to the unpredictable nature of the game of baseball.