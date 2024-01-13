NHL News and Rumors

Ducks center Trevor Zegras out up to two months with a broken ankle

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: NHL Draft

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras of Bedford, New York will miss six to eight weeks with a broken ankle according to Ryan Clark of ESPN on Thursday. This is the second significant injury for Zegras this season as he missed 20 games with a lower body injury from November 8 to December 22. The Ducks forward is considered an integral part of the Ducks’s future, as he was their first round pick of the 2019 National Hockey League Draft.

How did Zegras break his ankle?

Zegras fell into the boards on Tuesday after he was tangled with Nashville Predators centre Juuso Parssinen of Hameenlinna, Finland. He was unable to put any weight on his foot as he made his way back to the Ducks bench. The Ducks went on to deliver the upset this night however by a score of 5-3.

Zegras’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Zegras has four goals and three assists for seven points in 20 games and is a -5. He also has 24 penalty minutes, one power-play point, one game-winning goal, 49 shots on goal, 37 faceoff wins, 13 blocked shots, seven hits, 12 takeaways, and 12 giveaways. Zegras’s game-winning goal was also his lone power-play point of the season. It came from centre Ryan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario at 2:42 of the third period in a 7-4 Ducks win over the Philadelphia Flyers on October 28.

One multi-point game

Zegras has one multi-point game this season. It came in the game right before he was injured, in a 3-2 Ducks loss to the Detroit Red Wings on January 7. Zegras opened the scoring from forward Troy Terry of Denver, Colorado, and Adam Henrique of Brantford, Ontario at the 20 second mark of the first period. He then scored from defensemen Cam Fowler and Jamie Drysdale. This was Drysdale’s last game for the Ducks before he was traded this week to the Flyers on Tuesday with a second round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft for left wing prospect Cutter Gauthier of Skelleftea, Sweden.

 

Topics  
Anaheim Ducks NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22185713_168396541_lowres-2

Yegor Sharangovich records second career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 12 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22095116_168396541_lowres-2
Devils All-Star center Jack Hughes out long term
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22229997_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks LW Nick Foligno & Devils D Jonas Siegenthaler out long term
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Connor Bedard
NHL rookie star Connor Bedard out long term with a broken jaw
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21665945_168396541_lowres-2
Sharks defenseman Matt Benning out for the season with hip surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 6 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22136751_168396541_lowres-2
Eight NHL players that will make NHL All-Star debut in 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 5 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19282132_168396541_lowres-2
Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak out for the rest of the season with torn pectoral muscle
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 5 2024
More News
Arrow to top