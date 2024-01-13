Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras of Bedford, New York will miss six to eight weeks with a broken ankle according to Ryan Clark of ESPN on Thursday. This is the second significant injury for Zegras this season as he missed 20 games with a lower body injury from November 8 to December 22. The Ducks forward is considered an integral part of the Ducks’s future, as he was their first round pick of the 2019 National Hockey League Draft.

How did Zegras break his ankle?

Zegras fell into the boards on Tuesday after he was tangled with Nashville Predators centre Juuso Parssinen of Hameenlinna, Finland. He was unable to put any weight on his foot as he made his way back to the Ducks bench. The Ducks went on to deliver the upset this night however by a score of 5-3.

Zegras’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Zegras has four goals and three assists for seven points in 20 games and is a -5. He also has 24 penalty minutes, one power-play point, one game-winning goal, 49 shots on goal, 37 faceoff wins, 13 blocked shots, seven hits, 12 takeaways, and 12 giveaways. Zegras’s game-winning goal was also his lone power-play point of the season. It came from centre Ryan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario at 2:42 of the third period in a 7-4 Ducks win over the Philadelphia Flyers on October 28.

One multi-point game

Zegras has one multi-point game this season. It came in the game right before he was injured, in a 3-2 Ducks loss to the Detroit Red Wings on January 7. Zegras opened the scoring from forward Troy Terry of Denver, Colorado, and Adam Henrique of Brantford, Ontario at the 20 second mark of the first period. He then scored from defensemen Cam Fowler and Jamie Drysdale. This was Drysdale’s last game for the Ducks before he was traded this week to the Flyers on Tuesday with a second round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft for left wing prospect Cutter Gauthier of Skelleftea, Sweden.