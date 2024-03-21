Duke guard Caleb Foster has suffered a right ankle injury. Will the talented freshman suit up for Duke in the postseason? Below, find out if Caleb Foster will play for Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke’s Caleb Foster Injured: Will He Play In NCAA Tournament?

Coach Scheyer announced @iamcalebfoster is out for season with a stress fracture (ankle). Thoughts with our guy Caleb. — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 21, 2024

On Thursday, head coach Jon Scheyer told reporters that Foster is out for the season with a stress fracture in his right ankle.

“For us now, we are not fully back healthy like we thought. We might have a chance to. Caleb Foster is going to be done for the season,” Scheyer said. “My heart breaks for Caleb because Caleb has done literally everything you could ask from a guy who has an injury and trying to get back out there.”

Foster has not played since February 22, missing the last five games with a right ankle injury. Foster started 15 games for Duke, shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

The 6’5″ freshman tried to push through the injury in practice but to no avail. Foster’s freshman season ends with averages of 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

“We have gone multiple second opinions. He tried to practice earlier this week,” Scheyer said. “He wasn’t able to really be himself. And so he’s going to be out. He has a stress fracture in his ankle, and it’s a unique injury. And so we’ll be missing him.”

Duke Enters 2024 NCAA Tournament As A No. 4 Seed

Duke is #4 seed in the South region and will play Friday vs #13 seed Vermont! pic.twitter.com/pTdbyVyeWW — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) March 17, 2024

After an upset loss to NC State in the ACC tournament quarterfinals, Duke fell in the rankings and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke will play No. 13 Vermont in the First Round on Friday, March 22, at 7:10 p.m. on CBS.

Duke will look to avenge their early exit from a season ago when they lost to Tennessee in the Second Round.