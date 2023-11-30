In a move that has stirred the college football world, Duke University’s quarterback Riley Leonard has stepped into the transfer portal, with Auburn emerging as a potential new destination. The Alabama native’s announcement comes after a season of highs and lows at Duke, where his dual-threat capabilities shone despite injury setbacks.

Riley Leonard Becomes Top QB Option in Transfer Portal

Leonard’s tenure at Duke was nothing short of eventful. His initial burst onto the national college football scene included a remarkable win against Clemson, where he demonstrated his ability in both passing and rushing.

However, Leonard’s journey was not without challenges; injuries, particularly an ankle issue against Notre Dame and a subsequent foot injury, hampered his progress. But Leonard’s dual-threat ability makes him a top transfer portal target for many teams.

In an entertaining Instagram post, Leonard announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. He will enter the portal with a “no-contact” tag meaning teams can not contact the talented former Blue Devil QB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Leonard (@riley.jleonard)

Leonard Heading Back Home to Auburn?

The sepculation around Leonard’s next move is intense, with Auburn standing out as a front-runner. This potential shift is fueled by several factors: his Alabama roots, the allure of playing in the SEC, and Auburn’s need for a quarterback of Leonard’s caliber.

Auburn, looking to revamp its offense, could greatly benefit from Leonard’s versatility and experience. His ability to adapt to different play styles and overcome adversity on the field aligns well with the demands of the SEC.

Leonard’s potential transition to Auburn is not just a new chapter in his career but also a strategic move that could reshape Auburn’s offensive dynamics. His decision to enter the transfer portal underscores a desire for new challenges and growth opportunities.

However, it’s not just Auburn that will be interested in Leonard. He’s sure to attract attention from all top programs, and Notre Dame are also in the running for his signature.

For Auburn, securing a quarterback with Leonard’s track record could be a game-changer, offering a much-needed boost to their quarterback room. Tigers fans can only hope that it comes to fruition.