To kick off NBA All-Star Weekend, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its finalists for their Class of 2023, which included Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki.

Other finalists include Pau Gasol, Gene Bess, David Hixon, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Jennifer Azzi, Gene Keady, Becky Hammon, Gary Blair, and Marian Washington.

Overall, the historic list consists of seven players and five coaches. 11 of the 12 finalists are first-time nominees.

One step closer to his guaranteed spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Congrats @DwyaneWade on being named a finalist in the class of 2023! pic.twitter.com/NVSNlVhutu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 17, 2023

Dwyane Wade And Dirk Nowitzki Top Hall of Fame List

Wade spent the majority of his 16-year career as a member of the Miami Heat. Wade won three championships with the Heat and won NBA Finals MVP in 2006. The 41-year-old is the Heat’s franchise leader in points, assists, steals, games, shots taken, and shots made.

Selected fifth in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Marquette, Wade became a 13-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-NBA First Team, three-time All-NBA Second Team, and three-time All-NBA Third Team. Wade finished his career with 23,165 points, 4,933 rebounds, and 5,701 assists.

Wade also won an Olympic gold medal for Team USA at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Nowitzki is arguably the greatest European player in the NBA’s history. Nowitzki was a 14-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA First Team, five-time All-NBA Second Team, and three-time All-NBA Third Team.

One of his crowning achievements came in 2011 when Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks defeated Wade’s Miami Heat, which included LeBron James and Chris Bosh, in the NBA Finals. In the series, Nowitzki averaged 26.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and won Finals MVP.

The one-time league MVP (2007) is sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 31,560 points.

Official from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Dirk Nowitzki is a finalist for enshrinement in 2023. pic.twitter.com/ayKNLRo9cg — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) February 17, 2023

Other Notable Finalists

In the conversation with Nowitzki as the greatest European player in NBA history is Gasol. The Spaniard won two NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing his career with six All-Star appearances, two All-NBA Second Teams, and two All-NBA Third Teams.

Popovich was the head coach behind the 20-year Spurs dynasty. From 1997-2019, the Spurs made the playoffs every year and won five NBA Championships. “Pop” is the NBA’s all-time leader in coaching wins with 1,358.

The Hall of Fame class will be announced in April at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Houston, Texas.