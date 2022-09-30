Eagles have a tough match with Jaguars and an old friend…

One good thing about going up against a former head coach or former coordinator is there’s slightly less sting to a defeat, since in cases such as Andy Reid or Dick Vermeil or Sean McDermott or Spags, you kinda owed him one. But by no means do the Eagles wish to lose to Doug Pederson’s new team, even though no one in the organization would begrudge him if he wins on Sunday.

At least give Pederson credit for early success so far in Jacksonville. The Jaguars suddenly are on SportsCenter every day this week and people are asking the question, “What is going on in Jacksonville?” The answer: An intelligent, professional coaching staff is putting players in the best position to succeed.

The Jaguars (2-1) prepare to play the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., Sunday at 1 p.m. Trevor Lawrence, after looking OK other than a few critical errant passes in a Week 1 loss at Washington, has looked very much the part of an efficient, big-time franchise quarterback the last two weeks by completing 53 of 69 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in back-to-back one-sided victories over Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Chargers. Credit the Jaguars’ offensive line for allowing no sacks and four pressures in two games. Credit the Jaguars having a lead throughout the last two games and Lawrence being able to play without pressure. Credit the offensive coaches scheming receivers routinely and masterly. But also credit Lawrence, who appears on his way to being the franchise quarterback the Jaguars have coveted for so long.

And the Jags’ defense is for real, as evidenced in the wins over the Colts and Chargers. The Jaguars have allowed 10 points in the last two games. They have scored 62 points. Their defensive front has been overwhelming at times, and their offense – particularly in the second half against the Chargers – was methodical at a level that hasn’t been seen around the franchise in a long time. The Jaguars have a dangerous edge rushing tandem themselves in Josh Allen and No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

Brian Sexton, Jaguars Senior Correspondent, says this is why the Jags are getting better…

1. The offensive tackles are winning. “I didn’t advocate for Cam Robinson getting paid like an elite left tackle last spring; I thought he was good but not worth the money the best tackles in football can command. I thought Walker Little was the better choice at right tackle and believed Jawaan Taylor could/should be a Pro Bowl-caliber guard. So far, the Jaguars’ tackles are beating my expectations. Robinson struggled with Commanders pass rusher Montez Sweat on Opening Day in Washington but has played really well the last two weeks. Taylor was the NFL’s most-penalized right tackle his first three seasons but hasn’t allowed a sack or had a penalty called on him in 2022. That’s a big win for him and for the Jaguars. The Jaguars are in a great spot against the Eagles on Sunday because they can protect their quarterback, and Robinson and Taylor are leading the way.”