Eagles’ Jason Kelce Has Highest Selling NFL Jersey On Black Friday

Philadelphia Eagles fans weren’t shy about buying new jerseys on Black Friday.

According to official apparel company Fanatics, the Eagles had three of the top-five selling NFL jerseys on Black Friday.

Eagles’ center Jason Kelce led the league with the highest-selling jersey while teammate Jalen Hurts occupied the next two spots on the list. Hurts’ Kelly Green Eagles’ jersey finished second in sales while his 2023 uniform coming in a close third-place.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce finished fourth on the list while San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy found himself in the top-five after joining the NFL MVP conversation in just his second season under center.

Here are the top-five highest selling NFL jerseys on Black Friday, according to Fanatics.

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (Kelly Green) Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Jason Kelce Is Becoming The NFL’s Most Famous Offensive Lineman

Quarterbacks and skill players tend to dominate jersey sales in the NFL. Not only is Kelce the only offensive or defensive lineman on the list, but he finished ahead of teammate Jalen Hurts when the final numbers were tallied.

Offensive lineman rarely end up among the highest-selling jerseys but Kelce has plenty of things going his way. He was recently the subject of an Amazon Prime documentary ‘Kelce’ that captured his experience on the Eagles’ run to Super Bowl LVII. Kelce was also named as one of the finalists for PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Men of the Year’.

His brother, Travis, who has been rumored to be dating Taylor Swift, is also on the list. Together, the pair also have their own podcast, ‘New Heights’, which become one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify.

Has Hurts Joined Mahomes As The Face Of The NFL?

Jalen Hurts has quietly joined the ranks as an elite NFL quarterback over the past two seasons. With the Eagles off to an impressive 10-1 start, fans were quick to get their hands on a Hurts jersey during the Black Friday sale. In fact, Hurts had two jerseys in the top-five, including his Kelly Green uniform, which was the highest-selling alternate jersey by a wide margin. Hurts has consistently been among the highest jersey sellers since becoming the Eagles’ starting quarterback.