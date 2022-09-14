After losing defensive end Derek Barnett to a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Lions, the Eagles signed defensive end Janarius Robinson off of the Vikings’ practice squad on Tuesday. The Eagles also placed Barnett on Injured Reserve. A fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2021 out of Florida State, the 24-year-old Robinson is 6-foot-5, 258 pounds.
Eagles' run defense and pass rush needs work, Barnett lost for season
Jax Sports Media has been reporting on NFL teams in the mid-Atlantic region since 2006. Thomas Jackson is its senior writer. Tom started covering the Philadelphia Eagles for the MVN Network in 2007. In 2009 he joined the Bloguin Network. He now also covers the Baltimore Ravens.
