Ed Olczyk Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Back Hit Show & Tapit Trice, Fade Forte

David Evans
Eddie Olczyk Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Two Phil’s & Reincarnate Best Suited For Off-Track

Eddie Olczyk’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Ed Olczyk’s Belmont Stakes 2023 picks and predictions for the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

Eddie Olczyk, a well-respected NBC Sports analyst and former NHL player, also has deep ties to horse racing as a co-owner. His unique blend of sports knowledge and ownership perspective allows him to interpret the dynamics of horse racing with a discerning eye.

Recognized for his strategic predictions and years of successful picks, Olczyk’s Belmont Stakes selections are eagerly awaited by both bettors and fans. His multifaceted involvement in the sport sets him apart, and adds to the weight of his predictions.

Here are all of Eddie Olzczyk’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023

  • 🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • 🕓 Time: 7:02 PM
  • 📺 TV: FOX
  • 🏟  Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY
  • 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000
  • 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +220 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +400
Ed Olczyk Belmont Stakes 2023 Picks & Predictions

The big favorite for the Belmont Stakes, Forte (+220) was the favorite for the Kentucky Derby before being scratched late with a hoof injury. Eddie O believes that his long stretch of inactivity could be a cause for concern, and is opposing the favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

But who does Olczyk like? Let’s take a look at Eddie Olczyk’s picks and predictions for the Belmont Stakes 2023.

Hit Show (+1000)

Eddie Olczyk believes that the best value horse in the 2023 Belmont Stakes is Hit Show.

“Maybe he just doesn’t like Churchill Downs,” Oclzyk said. “He might end up tripping out. I think he can get the distance. A mile and a half isn’t a concern as far as I’m concerned. If he makes the same move that he did in the Derby in the Belmont, I think he’s gonna get a call, I really do.”

With the trip not a concern, Olczyk hopes that when Hit Show is asked to accelerate, he can respond. If he does that, Olczyk believes Hit Show backers will be celebrating on Saturday evening.

Bet on Hit Show (+1000)

Tapit Trice (+400)

Another horse Eddie O likes it Tapit Trice.

“I’d be willing to give him a pass [for his Kentucky Derby run],” Olczyk said. “He’s one of the horses I’d have on top if I’m playing exactas, trifectas. etc. Maybe [the Kentucky Derby] was a bad day for Tapit Trice. I’m willing to give him a break.”

Olczyk went on to add, “He has been working very well. He’s a must use in this race. The quicker they go, the better it is for him.”

Olczyk expects Tapit Shoes and National Treasure to bounce out in front. However, he believes that Tapit Trice will be the one to benefit from this pace up front, and come home victorious in the third jewel in the Triple Crown.

Bet on Tapit Trice (+400)

FADE Forte (+220)

One horse Eddie O is not keen on is favorite Forte. This mainly comes from the fact that he hasn’t been in a competitive race since early April. That layoff worries Olczyk and he is concerned that it may take a race to get the rust off.

If you want to oppose Ed Olczyk, backing the favorite would be one way to go about it.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
