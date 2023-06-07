Eddie Olczyk’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Ed Olczyk’s Belmont Stakes 2023 picks and predictions for the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

Eddie Olczyk, a well-respected NBC Sports analyst and former NHL player, also has deep ties to horse racing as a co-owner. His unique blend of sports knowledge and ownership perspective allows him to interpret the dynamics of horse racing with a discerning eye.

Recognized for his strategic predictions and years of successful picks, Olczyk’s Belmont Stakes selections are eagerly awaited by both bettors and fans. His multifaceted involvement in the sport sets him apart, and adds to the weight of his predictions.

Here are all of Eddie Olzczyk’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Hit Show (+1000)

(+1000) Tapit Trice (+400)

(+400) FADE Forte (+220)

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023

🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)

Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:02 PM

7:02 PM 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Park, Elmont, NY 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000

1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +220 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +400

Ed Olczyk Belmont Stakes 2023 Picks & Predictions

The big favorite for the Belmont Stakes, Forte (+220) was the favorite for the Kentucky Derby before being scratched late with a hoof injury. Eddie O believes that his long stretch of inactivity could be a cause for concern, and is opposing the favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

But who does Olczyk like? Let’s take a look at Eddie Olczyk’s picks and predictions for the Belmont Stakes 2023.

Hit Show (+1000)

Eddie Olczyk believes that the best value horse in the 2023 Belmont Stakes is Hit Show.

“Maybe he just doesn’t like Churchill Downs,” Oclzyk said. “He might end up tripping out. I think he can get the distance. A mile and a half isn’t a concern as far as I’m concerned. If he makes the same move that he did in the Derby in the Belmont, I think he’s gonna get a call, I really do.”

With the trip not a concern, Olczyk hopes that when Hit Show is asked to accelerate, he can respond. If he does that, Olczyk believes Hit Show backers will be celebrating on Saturday evening.

Tapit Trice (+400)

Another horse Eddie O likes it Tapit Trice.

“I’d be willing to give him a pass [for his Kentucky Derby run],” Olczyk said. “He’s one of the horses I’d have on top if I’m playing exactas, trifectas. etc. Maybe [the Kentucky Derby] was a bad day for Tapit Trice. I’m willing to give him a break.”

Olczyk went on to add, “He has been working very well. He’s a must use in this race. The quicker they go, the better it is for him.”

Olczyk expects Tapit Shoes and National Treasure to bounce out in front. However, he believes that Tapit Trice will be the one to benefit from this pace up front, and come home victorious in the third jewel in the Triple Crown.

FADE Forte (+220)

One horse Eddie O is not keen on is favorite Forte. This mainly comes from the fact that he hasn’t been in a competitive race since early April. That layoff worries Olczyk and he is concerned that it may take a race to get the rust off.

If you want to oppose Ed Olczyk, backing the favorite would be one way to go about it.

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023