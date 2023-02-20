Edwin Rios and Justin Wilson signed to $1 million contracts

Two Major League Baseball players were signed to $1 million contracts over the weekend. The Chicago Cubs signed third baseman Edwin Rios to a one-year deal worth $1 million on Friday, and then the Milwaukee Brewers signed relief pitcher Justin Wilson to a one-year deal worth $1 million on Saturday. For Rios, he is joining his second Major League Baseball team after four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wilson is joining his seventh Major League team after spending three seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2012 to 2014), two seasons with the New York Yankees (2015 and 2021), two seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2016 and 2017), two seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2017 and 2018), two seasons with the New York Mets (2019 and 2020), and the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2021 and 2022).

Rios in 2022

Rios of Caguas, Puerto Rico batted .244 with seven home runs and 17 runs batted in. During 27 games, 92 plate appearances and 86 at bats, he scored 12 runs and had 21 hits, one double, five walks, 43 total bases, an on base percentage of .293 and a slugging percentage of .500. Rios missed two and a half months of the season because of a hamstring strain.

World Series Champion

Rios was part of the Dodgers team that won the 2020 World Series. Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games. During seven postseason games, he batted .143 with two home runs and three runs batted in. Both postseason home runs for the Dodgers came against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series.

Wilson in 2022

Wilson of Anaheim, California, had a record of zero wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.45 in five games played during the 2022 regular season. In 3 2/3 innings pitched, Wilson gave up one earned run, and had excellent control as he had seven strikeouts compared to zero walks. Wilson also had a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.82. The reason why Wilson did not see much action in 2022 is because he had Tommy John Surgery on June 3. The Brewers are hopeful that he will pitch later in the season.