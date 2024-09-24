Eight Week Three Upsets in 2024 NFL Season

Week three is now complete in the 2024 National Football League season. Here are eight underdogs that came through with the win. Just like week two, half the favourites ended up losing.

New York Giants

The Giants beat the Cleveland Browns 21-15 as a 5.5 point underdog. The Giants star was rookie Malik Nabers of Youngsville, Louisiana, who had eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Devin Singletary of Deerfield Beach, Florida had 108 total yards (65 rushing yards and 43 receiving yards) and one touchdown.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers beat the Tennessee Titans 30-14 despite being a three point underdog. Packers quarterback Malik Willis of College Park, Georgia had 202 yards passing and led the Packers with 73 rushing, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings improved to 3-0 with an extremely impressive 34-7 win over the previously unbeaten Houston Texans as a four point underdog. Sam Darnold of Capistrano Beach, California had four touchdown passes, while running back Aaron Jones of Savannah, Georgia had 148 total yards (102 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards), and one touchdown catch.

Philadelphia Eagles

On Sunday, the Eagles defeated the New Orleans Saints 15-12 as a 2.5 point underdog. The Eagles were led by quarterback Jalen Hurts of Houston, Texas (311 yards passing and 25 yards rushing), running back Saquon Barkley of The Bronx, New York with 156 total yards (147 yards rushing and nine yards receiving), and two rushing touchdowns, and tight end Dallas Goedert of Britton, South Dakota (10 catches for 170 yards receiving).

Denver Broncos

The Broncos beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-7 on Sunday as a three point underdog. The Broncos defense was huge in this game as they blanked the Buccaneers in the entire second half.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers were awful the first two weeks of the season with Bryce Young at quarterback. Then they made a quarterback change, and Andy Dalton of Katy, Texas was fantastic. Dalton completed 26 of 37 passes for 319 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 36-22 Carolina win over the Las Vegas Raiders as a four point underdog. Other Panthers players who had memorable games were wide receiver Diontae Johnson of Ruskin, Florida (eight catches for 122 receiving yards and one touchdown), and Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard of Edmonton, Alberta with 169 total yards (114 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards) and one touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were 4.5 point underdogs against their California rival San Francisco 49ers, but won 27-24. The Rams star player was running back Kyren Williams of St. Louis, Missouri, who had 116 total yards (89 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards) and three touchdowns.

Washington Commanders

We saw the excellence of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of Fontana, California on Monday night, and as a result the Commanders defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33. Daniels had 254 yards passing and 39 yards rushing. while wide receiver Terry McLaurin of Indianapolis, Indiana had four catches for 100 yards receiving. For the third straight week, the NFL’s biggest underdog won. The Bengals were 7.5 point favourites. Washington follows the New England Patriots in week one and the Las Vegas Raiders in week two.