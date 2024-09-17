Eight Week Two Upsets in 2024 NFL season

After there were only three upsets in week one of the 2024 NFL season, eight underdogs came through in week two. Let’s take a look at the eight teams that were not expected to win that did.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills went on the road and gave the Miami Dolphins a 31-10 beatdown. Buffalo was led by running back James Cook of Miami, Florida, who had 95 total yards and three touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints

A lot of people said the only reason the Saints looked great in week one is because they were playing the lowly Carolina Panthers, which they beat 47-10. Well, in week two, the high octane Saints offense continued as they beat the Dallas Cowboys 44-19. The Saints star was Alvin Kamara of Atlanta, Georgia, who had 180 total yards and four touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars look very disorganized to start the season in Miami. That disorganization continued on Sunday in an 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence just does not seem to be in sync with his receivers as he threw 16 incompletions. After losing as the favourite in week one (33-17 to the Dallas Cowboys), the Browns won as a week two underdog.

Minnesota Vikings

With the San Francisco 49ers coming off a short week, they were no match for the Minnesota Vikings, who are 2-0 to start the season. The Vikings’s big play was a 97-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Justin Jefferson in a 23-17 Minnesota win.

Las Vegas Raiders

For the second straight week, the NFL’s biggest underdog for the week came away with a win. In week one, it was the New England Patriots who were at +7.5, and in week two, it was the Las Vegas Raiders at +8.5. The Raiders week two star was Davante Adams of East Palo Alto, California, who had nine catches for 110 yards and one touchdown in a stunning 26-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers got revenge against the Detroit Lions. After losing to them 31-23 last year in the NFC Divisional Playoff, Tampa Bay got the W on Sunday in a 20-16 victory. No quarterback has been better to start the season than Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield of Austin, Texas. Mayfield’s five touchdown passes lead the NFL.

Green Bay Packers

With Packers quarterback Jordan Love out with a knee injury, the Packers became the underdog at home against the Colts. However, Colts quarterback Antony Richardson looked terrible, as he threw three interceptions. Meanwhile, Packers running back Josh Jacobs of Tulsa, Oklahoma, had a strong day as he had 151 yards rushing in a 16-10 home win at Lambeau.

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins of Barrington, Illinois claims he is not 100% from an Achilles injury last year while with Minnesota. However on Monday night he looked great in a 22-21 upset win over Philadelphia. Cousins completed 20 of 29 passes for 241 yards, and orchestrated the game winning touchdown drive, which was capped off with a seven yard pass to Drake London.