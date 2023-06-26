Tennis News and Rumors

Elena Rybakina Withdraws From Eastbourne, Will She Be Healthy Next Week For Wimbledon?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Elena Rybakina

We have seen very little from 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina since she had to withdraw from Roland Garros with a virus.

And unfortunately, we are about to see even less of Rybakina on a tennis court as she was forced to withdraw from the final grass-court warmup tournament before Wimbledon in Eastbourne.

Rybakina announced her withdrawal on Monday shortly before the tournament began.

What Rybakina Said

Those already concerned about her health should be even more concerned.

She said:

“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw in Eastbourne today. I’m still recovering from the virus I had in Paris & after Roland Garros it was really tough. I also picked up another small issue in Berlin…”

What It Means

The virus she picked up in Paris was debilitating.

She recently said that after withdrawing from Roland Garros, she proceeded to get sicker and was forced to stay in Paris in her room until she began to feel better.

A short grass court season, consisting of about three weeks, is impacted if there are issues at the end of the clay season.

On top of the breathing issues brought on by the virus, Rybakina mentions “another small issue”.

It is not clear what that could be.

Rybakina wants to be at her best as the defending champion at Wimbledon; her stamina and durability to make it through an intense pressure-packed two-week tournament that begins next Monday could be problematic.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
