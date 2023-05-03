Known as “Ubercapper,” Ellis Starr of Lexington, Kentucky has 35 years of experience predicting premier horse racing events throughout North America. A national racing analyst for Equibase, Starr has made his predictions for the first Triple Crown race of the year—the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

May 6th, 6:57 pm 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

Ellis Starr Kentucky Derby Picks | Ellis Starr Picks for Kentucky Derby 2023

Even though Starr is based out of Kentucky, he is well known for his analysis at horse racing events at Woodbine in Canada and Santa Anita in California. When making his predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Starr was contributing for the Paulick Report.

Angel of Empire (+800)

What Starr likes about Angel of Empire the most is its burst of speed. Once a horse like Angel of Empire is able to exemplify acceleration, Starr believes it will be difficult for other horses to pass. The one race where Starr was most impressed of Angel of Empire’s abilities was the 2023 Risen Star Stakes in New Orleans where he went from seventh to first. The horse also won the Arkansas Derby when it was in sixth place for a period of time.

Tapit Trice (+600)

The reason why Starr is a fan of Tapit Trice is because it has not lost since November. Since then it has won the Maiden Special Weight in December in New York City, the Allowance in Hallandale Beach, Florida, the Tampa Bay Derby and the Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington. Starr liked Tapit Trice’s mental toughness for its ability to get by Verifying and into the winner’s circle in Keeneland.

Forte (+325)

Starr likes Forte for a similar reason why he likes Angel 0f Empire. That is because the horse has the ability to take the lead when it is at one stage in the middle of the pack. That is what happened at the Florida Derby as Forte went from fifth to first.

Derma Sotogake (+1200)

Starr highlights the fact that Derma Sotogake has Kentucky Derby heritage. He is the grandson of 1989 Sunday Silence. Now Derma Sotogake will look to put a Japanese horse-loving nation into a frenzy with a Saturday win. Starr also likes Derma Sotogake’s final kick a lot, which could be extremely beneficial if the race is close down the backstretch.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023