Ellis Starr Selections for Kentucky Derby Picks | 2023 Kentucky Derby Picks

Jeremy Freeborn
Angel of Empire Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Known as “Ubercapper,” Ellis Starr of Lexington, Kentucky has 35 years of experience predicting premier horse racing events throughout North America. A national racing analyst for Equibase, Starr has made his predictions for the first Triple Crown race of the year—the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

  • 🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby
  • 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm
  • 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC

Ellis Starr Kentucky Derby Picks | Ellis Starr Picks for Kentucky Derby 2023

Even though Starr is based out of Kentucky, he is well known for his analysis at horse racing events at Woodbine in Canada and Santa Anita in California. When making his predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Starr was contributing for the Paulick Report.

Angel of Empire (+800)

What Starr likes about Angel of Empire the most is its burst of speed. Once a horse like Angel of Empire is able to exemplify acceleration, Starr believes it will be difficult for other horses to pass. The one race where Starr was most impressed of Angel of Empire’s abilities was the 2023 Risen Star Stakes in New Orleans where he went from seventh to first. The horse also won the Arkansas Derby when it was in sixth place for a period of time.

Bet on Angel of Empire (+800) at BetOnline

Tapit Trice (+600)

The reason why Starr is a fan of Tapit Trice is because it has not lost since November. Since then it has won the Maiden Special Weight in December in New York City, the Allowance in Hallandale Beach, Florida, the Tampa Bay Derby and the Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington. Starr liked Tapit Trice’s mental toughness for its ability to get by Verifying and into the winner’s circle in Keeneland.

Bet on Tapit Trice (+600) at BetOnline

Forte (+325)

Starr likes Forte for a similar reason why he likes Angel 0f Empire. That is because the horse has the ability to take the lead when it is at one stage in the middle of the pack. That is what happened at the Florida Derby as Forte went from fifth to first.

Bet on Forte (+325) at BetOnline

Derma Sotogake (+1200)

Starr highlights the fact that Derma Sotogake has Kentucky Derby heritage. He is the grandson of 1989 Sunday Silence. Now Derma Sotogake will look to put a Japanese horse-loving nation into a frenzy with a Saturday win. Starr also likes Derma Sotogake’s final kick a lot, which could be extremely beneficial if the race is close down the backstretch.

Bet on Derma Sotogake (+1200) at BetOnline

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
