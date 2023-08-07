Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to Fight for Charity

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been in a social media feud for years, but recently, Musk challenged Zuckerberg to an MMA fight. The challenge was met with mixed reactions, with some people thinking it was a joke and others taking it seriously. However, it seems that the fight is indeed happening, and it will be live-streamed on X with proceeds going to charity.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

The feud between Musk and Zuckerberg started when Musk criticized Facebook’s handling of user data and called Zuckerberg’s understanding of artificial intelligence “limited”. Zuckerberg responded by saying that Musk’s doomsday predictions about AI were “irresponsible”. Since then, the two have taken jabs at each other on social media, with Musk calling Zuckerberg a “bozo” and Zuckerberg saying that Musk’s doomsday predictions were “pretty irresponsible”

The Cage Match

After years of social media feuding, Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match on Twitter. The challenge was met with mixed reactions, with some people thinking it was a joke and others taking it seriously. However, it seems that the fight is indeed happening, and it will be live-streamed on X with proceeds going to charity.

The fight is expected to take place in the octagon, similar to the ones used in mixed martial arts competitions. It is unclear what the rules of the fight will be or what type of fighting styles the two will use. However, it is expected to be a highly anticipated event, with many people tuning in to watch the two tech giants battle it out.

Charity

One of the most interesting aspects of the fight is that all proceeds will go to charity. Musk has not specified which charity the proceeds will go to, but he has said that it will be for veterans. This is not the first time that Musk has used his platform to raise money for charity. In 2021, he sold a song about NFTs as an NFT and donated the proceeds to charity.

The match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is set to be a highly anticipated event, with many people tuning in to watch the two tech giants battle it out. While the feud between the two has been ongoing for years, it is interesting to see that they are using their platform to raise money for charity. It remains to be seen what the outcome of the fight will be, but one thing is for sure, it will be a spectacle to watch.