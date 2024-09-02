MLB News and Rumors

Emmanuel Clase sets Cleveland record for most saves in a career

Jeremy Freeborn
Emmanuel Clase of Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic set a Cleveland Major League Baseball franchise record for saves in a career with 150. The record includes Cleveland’s time as the Grand Rapids Rustlers (1894 to 1899), Cleveland Lake Shores (1900), Cleveland Bluebirds (1901), Cleveland Bronchos (1902), Cleveland Naps (1903 to 1914), Cleveland Indians (1915 to 2021), and Cleveland Guardians since 2022.

When did Clase record his 150th save with Cleveland?

Clase recorded his 150th save on Friday in a 10-8 Guardians win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 30 at Progressive Field. Clase entered the game in the top of the ninth inning with Cleveland leading 10-7. Clase did give up one run. It was a home run to Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen of Fort Meade, Florida. However after the McCutchen dinger, Clase got the next three batters out. He struck out Connor Joe, forced Nick Gonzalez to ground out, and forced Bryan De La Cruz to lineout.

Controversy in Clase’s early career

Clase had one save with the Texas Rangers as a rookie. It came on August 30, 2019 in a 6-3 Rangers win over the Seattle Mariners. Then following his rookie season, Clase was traded from the Rangers to Cleveland with centerfielder Delino DeShields of Easton, Maryland for starting pitcher Corey Kluber of Birmingham, Alabama and cash on December 15, 2019. Clase’s debut with Cleveland was delayed because he was disciplined for the entire 2020 MLB season due to a Performance Enhancing Drug suspension.

Looking back at Clase’s 150 saves

Clase led the Major Leagues with 42 saves in 2022 and 43 saves in 2023. He leads the American League with 40 saves in 2024. Clase also had 24 saves with Cleveland in 2021.  The previous record belonged to Cody Allen of Orlando, Florida, who had 149 saves from 2013 to 2018.

Clase in 2024

Clase has a record of four wins and two losses with an amazing earned run average of 0.71. In 63 games, he has given up 35 hits, five earned runs, two home runs, eight walks, and has 55 strikeouts, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.68.

 

 

Guardians Indians MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
