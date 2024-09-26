Emmanuel Clase sets Guardians record for most saves in a season

Emmanuel Clase of Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic made Cleveland Guardians history on Wednesday. In the Guardians’s 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, Clase recorded his 47th save, and set the Guardians record for the most saves in a single season.

Who had the old record?

Jose Mesa of Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic had the old record of 46 saves. He led Major League Baseball in the saves category in the 1995 regular season. That year Mesa only gave up eight earned runs in 64 innings pitched, and had a spectacular earned run average of 1.13.

Inside Look at Clase’s record save

Clase got off to a rough start against the Reds on Wednesday. Cincinnati actually had the bases loaded and nobody out. TJ Friedl walked, Elly De La Cruz singled, and Tyler Stephenson walked. However, Clase buckled down from there on after, and got the next three Reds batters out. Spencer Street lined out to shortstop, Ty France struck out, Jake Fraley grounded out to third base on a fielder’s choice. Clase had 21 pitches of which 13 were strikes.

Emmanuel Clase in 2024

Clase has pitched in 73 games this season, and has a record of four wins and two losses with an earned run average of 0.61. Clase’s 47 saves are the most in the American League. The Major League leader in saves this season is St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, who has 48 saves. In 2024, Clase has pitched in 73 1/3 innings pitched, and has given up 38 hits, five earned runs, two home runs, and 10 walks, to go along with 66 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.66. Simply put it, Clase has been amazing in 2024 and a major reason why the Guardians have clinched first place in the American League Central, and a first round bye.