England vs USA Squad Value Comparison: Three Lions Worth Almost £1bn More Than USMNT

Joe Lyons
3 min read
England
Ahead of England’s highly anticipated World Cup Group B clash against USA tonight we’re taking a look at the huge difference in value between the squads.

England Squad Worth Nearly £1 Billion More Than USMNT

Gareth Southgate’s England squad is valued at a whopping £1.26 billion in market value, with the likes of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane tipping the scales in favour of the Three Lions.

We’re taking a look at England’s squad value with Transfermarkt.

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale (£30m), Jordan Pickford (£28m), Nick Pope (£18m)

Total: £76m

Defenders: Ben White (£45m), John Stones (£30m), Harry Maguire (£30m), Eric Dier (£30m), Conor Coady (£18m), Luke Shaw (£28m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£70m), Kyle Walker (£15m), Kieran Trippier (£13m)

Total: £279m

Midfielders: Declan Rice (£80m), Kalvin Phillips (£45m), Phil Foden (£110m), Jude Bellingham (£100m), Conor Gallagher (£32m), Jordan Henderson (15m), Bukayo Saka (£90m), Mason Mount (£75m), James Maddison (£55m), Jack Grealish (£100m)

Total: £702m

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (£70m), Marcus Rashford (£55m), Harry Kane (£90m), Callum Wilson (£18m)

Total: £233m

England Goalkeepers + Defenders + Forwards = £1.26 billion

USMNT Squad Value

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner (£5m), Sean Johnson (£1.5m), Ethan Horvath (£1m)

Total: £7.5m

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (£9.5m), Walker Zimmerman (£3.5m), Aaron Long (£3m), Tim Ream (£1m), Antonee Robinson (£10m), Sergino Dest (£16m), Joe Scally (£12m), DeAndre Yedlin (£2m), Shaq Moore (£1m)

Total: £58m

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (£17m), Kellyn Acosta (£3m), Weston McKennie (£21m), Yunus Musah (£20m), Cristian Roldan (£6m), Luca de la Torre (£2m), Gio Reyna (£35m), Brenden Aaronsen (£30m)

Total: £134m

Forwards: Jordan Morris (£4.5m), Christian Pulisic (£38m), Timothy Weah (£12m), Josh Sargent (£12m), Jesus Ferreira (£8m), Haji Wright (£3.4m)

Total: £77.9m

USMNT Goalkeepers + Defenders + Forwards = £277.4 million

The England squad is worth a whopping £982.6 million more than the USMNT squad ahead of tonight’s matchup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

USA vs England Odds

World Cup Odds Play
USA +550
Draw +320
England -180

Note: Odds are subject to change

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
