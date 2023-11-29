College Football

ESPN College GameDay Loses Ratings Battle to FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff For First Time Ever Before Michigan vs. Ohio State Showdown

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
2 min read
big noon kickoff fox

In a groundbreaking shift in the landscape of college football broadcasting, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff has, for the first time, eclipsed ESPN’s iconic College GameDay in viewership ratings. This remarkable event unfolded on a pivotal Saturday, which featured ‘The Game’ between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. The stakes couldn’t have been higher, as the encounter essentially served as a playoff game, with the loser facing steep odds in their quest for a College Football Playoff berth.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff Narrowly Beats ESPN College GameDay in Rivalry Week Viewership

The ratings tell a story of a changing tide. Big Noon Kickoff drew an audience of 2.338 million viewers, narrowly surpassing the 2.325 million viewers of College GameDay. This is a significant development, considering the historical dominance of College GameDay in the college football pre-game show arena. The numbers reported by Andrew Marchand underscore the tight race for viewership that played out between these two broadcast giants on the day Michigan took on Ohio State.

Lead-in to Ohio State vs. Michigan the Reason for FOX’s Big Ratings Win

The context of these numbers is further illuminated by season-long trends. Sports Business Journal notes that through the first ten weeks of the season, Big Noon Kickoff averaged 1.02 million viewers, spiking to 1.4 million in the critical 11 a.m. time slot. In contrast, College GameDay maintained a stronger average of 1.99 million viewers over the same period, with a significant lead in the 11 a.m. slot at 2.66 million.

The viewership shift can be attributed to several factors, not least the high stakes of ‘The Game’ itself, which was broadcast on FOX immediately following Big Noon Kickoff. The intense rivalry and playoff implications undoubtedly contributed to drawing a larger audience. Big Noon Kickoff‘s strategic positioning right before such a marquee matchup provided it with a unique advantage.

As the dust settled on the field with Michigan emerging victorious in a thrilling 30-24 battle, the shift in viewership patterns similarly marked a significant moment in college football broadcasting. This event represents not just a win for FOX but signals a potential shift in how audiences engage with pre-game college football content.

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
