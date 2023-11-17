ESPN analysts Stephen Holder, Jenna Laine, Brooke Pryor, Paul Gutierrez, Eric Moody, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 11 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s NFL Week 11 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN NFL Week 11 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN NFL staff analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. ET. If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Browns (-1.5)

For a bold prediction, Brooke Pryer predicts both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will rush for over 200 yards in Week 11. “Each team will run for over 200 yards. The Steelers’ ground game had its first 200-yard game of the season a week ago behind a balanced attack of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren,” he wrote.

“Meanwhile, the Browns — already the No. 2 rushing offense in the league — will rely even more on their backs after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury.

“While the Steelers’ ground defense has been playing better with the return of Cameron Heyward, losing two key inside linebackers in Cole Holcomb (knee) and Kwon Alexander (torn Achilles) in back-to-back games figures to take a toll on that group.”

Moody has Cleveland winning 24-14 over Pittsburgh.

Walder’s final score is 27-9, Browns.

Dolphins (-13.5)

Paul Gutierrez hopes Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be the first player to rush for two touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins this season.

“The Dolphins’ No. 13-ranked rushing defense has not given up a rushing score since Week 7 and has surrendered multiple rushing TDs in a game only three times this season,” he wrote.

“But the Raiders’ All-Pro RB is rounding into form — he is coming off his first 100-yard rushing game of the season — and the running game is a point of emphasis to keep the Dolphins’ high-flying offense off the field.”

Interim coach Antonio Pierce is aiming to become the second Raiders coach in the Super Bowl era to win each of his first three career games (Bill Callahan started 4-0 in 2002). The ESPN NFL staff members are riding with Miami.

Las Vegas is 1-6-1 ATS in its past eight meetings with the Dolphins.

Moody’s pick is Dolphins, 35-16.

Walder also has Miami winning 31-16.

49ers (-11.5)

Jenna Laine predicts the San Francisco 49ers’ defense will hold Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield to under 200 yards passing in Week 11. “QB Baker Mayfield won’t reach 200 passing yards. Mayfield hasn’t dipped below 200 since Week 3 against the Eagles, and that’s happened only one other time this season,” she wrote.

“And while the Niners’ secondary may be struggling as of late, giving up a 74.3% completion rate since Week 7, they’ve given up only 120 passing yards total on throws from outside the pocket this year — fourth best in the NFL. And that’s where Mayfield thrives.”

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the 49ers are seeking their seventh 30-point game this season. It would be their most through 10 games since joining the NFL in 1950.

The Buccaneers are 1-4 in their last five contests. Tampa Bay is also 2-10 in its past 12 road games against San Francisco. Plus, San Francisco is 11-1 in its previous 12 home games.

Moody’s final score is 28-21, Niners.

Walder has San Francisco winning 26-19.

