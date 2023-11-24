ESPN analysts Mike DiRocco, Alaina Getzenberg, Paul Gutierrez, Eric Moody, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 12 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s NFL Week 12 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN NFL Week 12 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN NFL staff analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the New England Patriots vs. New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Jaguars (-1)

For a bold prediction, Mike DiRocco expects the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans will combine for more than 800 yards of offense in this AFC South rematch. Jacksonville is 1-10 in its last 11 meetings in Houston. However, the Jags have covered the spread in their past eight road games.

“The Texans and Jaguars will combine for more than 800 yards of offense. The Texans have averaged 486.3 yards per game in their past three games, and while the Jaguars haven’t been that explosive, they did put up a 404 yards in the first meeting,” DiRocco wrote.

“Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud hasn’t thrown for fewer than 336 yards in the team’s three-game winning streak, while Lawrence is coming off his best game of the season (262 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 2 rushing TDs against the Titans).”

Moody has Houston winning 28-25 over Jacksonville.

Though, Walder’s final score is 23-22, Jags.

Other NFL Week 12 expert picks are on the main page.

Patriots (-3.5)

Moody has the New England Patriots winning at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants in Week 12. The ESPN NFL analyst trusts the Pats’ quarterbacks in this one. “Patriots’ starting quarterback, whoever that may be. They have to get something going in the passing game,” he added.

“As long as they do, the Patriots should win this game with DeVito quarterbacking the other side (I know what happened against the Washington Commanders, but still).”

The Patriots are 2-8 against the spread, tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst in the NFL. New England is also 1-6 ATS in its last seven games. Note that the Pats are 4-1 in their past five games when playing on the road against the Giants.

Moody’s pick is Patriots, 21-20.

Walder also has New England winning 23-13.

Bills (+3)

Alaina Getzenberg believes Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will play a clean game against the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense in Week 12. “Josh Allen’s interception streak will come to an end,” she wrote.

“Despite facing the team with the best record on the road, Allen’s career-high seven-game stretch with at least one interception in each game will come to a close.

“The offense and Allen’s confidence took a big step in the right direction against the Jets, and that will continue in this big game. Plus, while the Eagles’ defense has plenty to give the Bills a tough day, it has recorded only five interceptions this season, tied for the second fewest in the NFL.”

Moody’s final score is 28-21, Eagles.

Meanwhile, Walder hopes the Bills’ secondary will step it up amid Allen’s struggles. “Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas. He has provided a badly needed boost for the banged-up Bills’ defense and has allowed just 0.8 yards per coverage snap and recorded two interceptions in his three games with Buffalo.”

Walder has Buffalo winning 28-24.

For all of the ESPN NFL Week 12 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 12 expert picks are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.