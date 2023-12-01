ESPN analysts Mike DiRocco, Adam Teicher, Nick Wagoner, Stephen Holder, Eric Moody, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 13 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 13 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN NFL Week 13 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN NFL staff analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 13 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:25 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.



Colts (-1)

For a bold prediction, Stephen Holder believes the Colts’ defense will allow over 150 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans in this AFC South matchup. Indianapolis is 1-5 in its last six meetings with the Titans. The Colts are also 1-5 ATS in their past six games versus Tennessee.

“Look for the Colts to give up more than 150 rushing yards given their recent struggles defending the run. Indianapolis has struggled since the loss of nose tackle Grover Stewart to a PEDs suspension,” Holder wrote.

“Since Stewart was sidelined in Week 7, the Colts have allowed 4.9 yards per attempt, up from 3.7 in Weeks 1-6. Titans running back Derrick Henry was limited to 43 yards and 3.3 yards per carry in the teams’ first meeting with Stewart on the field.”

Henry has 1,330 rushing yards in 15 career games against Indianapolis, the third most all-time vs. the Colts, trailing Curtis Martin (1,645 in 15 games) and Maurice Jones-Drew (1,451 in 15 games).

Moody has the Colts winning 21-17 over Tennessee.

However, Walder’s final score is 20-17, Titans.



49ers (-3)

Nick Wagoner thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will struggle at home to stop the run against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. “Running back Christian McCaffrey and the Niners will rush for 150-plus yards. The Eagles are allowing just 85.3 yards per game on the ground, which is third-best in the league,” the ESPN NFL analyst wrote.

“But they have struggled of late, yielding a combined 346 yards on the ground in the past two weeks. What’s more, Philadelphia is coming off a game in which it played 92 defensive snaps and is giving up 6 yards per carry on run plays outside the tackles.

“The 49ers are coming in with a few extra days of rest after playing on Thanksgiving and an offense that’s as healthy as it has been since early in the season.”

San Francisco is 3-8 in its last 11 games against Philadelphia. Though, the Niners are also 15-2 in their past 17 contests against NFC opponents. Plus, the Eagles have won nine straight versus NFC teams. Philly is 8-1 in its previous nine home games.

Moody’s pick is Eagles, 31-24.

Walder has San Francisco winning 34-27.

Chiefs (-5.5)

Adam Teicher predicts the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense will sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love four times in this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup. Not to mention, this will be Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first-ever appearance at Lambeau Field.

“The Chiefs will sack Love four times. When defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wants to bring pressure, the Chiefs have usually been successful this season, and they bring it from many different places,” Teicher wrote.

“They have 14 players with at least a half sack. Love has been sacked only 22 times but hasn’t faced a pass rush like this one.”

Kansas City is 16-3 in its last 19 games. The Chiefs are 7-3 in their past 10 meetings with Green Bay as well. On the other side, the Packers are undefeated (15-0) in December since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. The point total has gone under in five of Green Bay’s previous seven contests.

“The Packers’ running game. The Chiefs’ defense is vulnerable against the run. Green Bay hasn’t really been able to get its running game going this year — it ranks 23rd in EPA per designed carry — but needs its backs to step up in a big way Sunday,” Moody added.

Moody’s final score is 27-24, Chiefs.

Walder also has Kansas City winning 27-20.

For all of the ESPN NFL Week 13 picks, go to the site.