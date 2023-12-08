ESPN analysts Sarah Barshop, Brady Henderson, Eric Woodyard, Eric Moody, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 14 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 14 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN NFL Week 14 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN NFL staff analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 14 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Ravens (-7.5)

For a bold prediction, Sarah Barshop predicts Baltimore will finish with two rushing touchdowns at home against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. “The Ravens will run for two touchdowns, enabling them to match the franchise record for rushing TDs in a season (24 in 2020),” she wrote.

“The Ravens, at 22 rushing touchdowns, are tied with the Dolphins for the most in the NFL, and Baltimore has scored at least one rushing TD in six straight games. The Rams have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns this season, which is tied for 12th most.”

The Ravens lead the NFL in scoring defense (15.6 points per game). Baltimore has led the league in scoring defense twice in franchise history: 2006 (lost in the divisional round) and 2000 (won the Super Bowl).

Moody has Baltimore winning 28-21 over L.A.

However, Walder’s final score is 27-24, Rams.

Lions (-3)

Eric Woodyard believes Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta will record his second straight game with 100 or more receiving yards. “Sam LaPorta will log his second consecutive game of at least 100 receiving yards,” the ESPN NFL analyst wrote.

“LaPorta exploded for a season-best 140 yards with a touchdown at New Orleans on Dec. 3 and continues to develop trust with QB Jared Goff. The second-round pick will make the most of his targets in Chicago as more opportunities keep coming his way. The Bears give up an average of 46.7 yards per game to tight ends (15th in the NFL).”

Furthermore, Walder feels the Lions have an edge in this matchup.

“The Lions’ pass rush. Over the past four weeks, they rank 30th in pass rush win rate, and even Aidan Hutchinson has been below average in the category for a starting edge rusher,” he wrote. “Fields has a weakness of taking sacks (29), but Detroit is going to need some pressure to take advantage.”

Walder has Detroit winning 27-20.

Likewise, Moody’s pick is also Lions, 30-17.

Seahawks (+10.5)

Brady Henderson thinks the Seattle Seahawks could very well cover the spread on the road against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. “The Seahawks won’t lose by more than 13 points. And yes, that qualifies as bold given how lopsided this rivalry has become,” he wrote.

“Seattle won 17 of 21 matchups from 2012 to 2021, but the tables have turned in a big way with San Francisco winning four straight by a combined score of 120-56. The Seahawks have a few things going for them in this meeting that they didn’t have in their 31-13 loss to the 49ers on Thanksgiving.

“In addition to being well-rested coming off a mini-bye, they’ve had a long week to prepare for a 49ers offense that mentally strains defenses with all of its pre-snap motion, and it appears they won’t have to face defensive lineman Arik Armstead because of his foot injury.”

The 49ers have won 10 straight divisional games, which is the longest active win streak (the next highest is four by the Falcons and Eagles), per ESPN Stats & Information. This is the Niners’ second-longest divisional win streak since 1970 (12 straight from 1997 to ’98).

Moody’s final score is 35-19, 49ers.

Walder also has San Francisco winning 30-24.

Moody's final score is 35-19, 49ers.

Walder also has San Francisco winning 30-24.

For all of the ESPN NFL Week 14 picks, go to the site.