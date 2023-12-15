ESPN analysts DJ Bien-Aime, Adam Teicher, Eric Woodyard, Eric Moody, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 15 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN NFL Week 15 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN NFL staff analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinatti Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Next, the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Lastly, the New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Bengals (-3)

Walder has the Cincinnati Bengals winning at home over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. However, the ESPN NFL analyst believes Minnesota’s defense will keep it close until the end.

“Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. The undrafted rookie has played 100% of the Vikings’ defensive snaps over Minnesota’s past three games and is delivering,” Walder wrote.

“He ranks seventh in run stop win rate (39.9%) this season among linebackers and has 2.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.”

The Bengals are 4-0 versus NFC teams this season and have won eight straight against the conference, which is tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the longest active win streak against nonconference opponents and tied for the longest streak in franchise history (also eight straight from 2004 to ’05).

Walder’s final score is 24-17, Bengals.

Moody also has Cincinnati winning 23-15.

Other NFL Week 15 expert picks are on the main page.

Titans (-3)

For a bold prediction, DJ Bien-Aime believes the Tennessee Titans’ defense will hold the Houston Texans offense to less than 200 rushing yards. Note that Houston might be without rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in this matchup. Therefore, this AFC South matchup could be a lower-scoring affair.

“The Texans will rush for more than 200 yards on the ground. The Titans rank 14th in rushing yards allowed per game (110), and the Texans rank 26th in rushing yards per game (96). But if they want to win, the Texans have no choice but to commit to the ground game with C.J. Stroud likely out because of a concussion,” the ESPN NFL analyst wrote.

Titans running back Derrick Henry has recorded at least two rushing touchdowns in three straight games for the second time in his career, which ties Jacksonville’s Travis Etienne Jr. for the longest such streak this season.

Walder has the Texans winning 20-10.

Though, Moody’s pick is Titans, 24-20.

Chiefs (-9)

The Chiefs will have a 95% chance to win the AFC West if they defeat the Patriots (Kansas City’s playoff chances would be at 84% in a loss). Adam Teicher has the Kansas City Chiefs’ pass rush giving New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe a lot of problems on Sunday.

“The Chiefs will sack Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe at least four times. The pass rush has been the best part of the Chiefs’ defense in recent games,” Teicher wrote.

“They are tied for the third-most sacks in the league with 42. Patriots’ quarterbacks have been sacked 14 times in the past four games, and the Chiefs should have plenty of opportunity to add to that total.”

Walder’s final score is 30-9, Chiefs.

“Chiefs DT Chris Jones. As long as Jones and the Chiefs’ defense take care of business in what should be a cake assignment, the Chiefs’ lack of receivers won’t even matter,” Walder added. “The defense can set the struggling Chiefs’ offense up for success.”

Moody has Kansas City winning 27-13 over New England as well.

For all of the ESPN NFL Week 15 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 15 expert picks are on the main page.