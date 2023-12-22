ESPN analysts Todd Archer, Jamison Hensley, Eric Woodyard, Eric Moody, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 16 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s NFL Week 16 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN NFL Week 16 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN NFL staff analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Cincinatti Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Next, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Lastly, the Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Bengals (-2.5)

Walder has the Cincinnati Bengals winning on the road over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. The ESPN NFL analyst expects Cincinnati’s defense to force turnovers down the stretch.

“Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson will be facing slightly below-average tackle Dan Moore Jr. and can wreck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s day in a hurry. Hendrickson has a 22% pass rush win rate at edge, which ranks 12th at the position,” Walder wrote.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Steelers QBs have nearly as many interceptions (nine) as passing touchdowns (10) this season. Pittsburgh ranks 26th in completion percentage (62%) and Total QBR (37).

The Steelers need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh has a 9% chance to get in with a win, but those odds drop below 1% if the club loses its fourth straight. However, the Bengals’ odds of making the playoffs could increase to 56% with a win. A loss drops them down to 13%.

Walder’s final score is 20-17, Bengals.

Moody also has Cincinnati winning 21-17.

Dolphins (-1)

For a bold prediction, Todd Archer thinks Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb will make at least nine receptions against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. “Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb will have at least nine catches, which will establish a franchise record for catches in a season with 112,” the ESPN NFL analyst wrote.

“Michael Irvin set the record in 1995 with 111. Jason Witten had 110 in 2012 for the second most. Lamb has had five games this season with at least 11 receptions. The Dolphins have allowed only two receivers — Adam Thielen and A.J. Brown — to make more than nine catches in a game this season.”

This week’s game between the Cowboys and Dolphins features the top two scoring offenses. Both teams are averaging more than 30 points per game (Dolphins 31.5, Cowboys 30.8). This will be the third time since the 1970 merger that two teams averaging at least 30 points faced off within the final three weeks of the regular season.

Miami could win the AFC East title with a win and a Buffalo loss. The Dolphins would be at 80% to win the AFC East in a win but 58% in a loss. The Cowboys would have a 34% chance to win the NFC East with a win and a 24% chance if they lose.

Walder has the Dolphins winning 27-20.

Likewise, Moody’s pick is also Miami, 35-28.

49ers (-5.5)

Jamison Hensley believes the Baltimore Ravens’ defense is capable of containing San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey during this week’s Monday Night Football.

“The Ravens will hold McCaffrey out of the end zone. He is the second 49ers player to score 20 touchdowns in a season, joining Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who scored 23 in 1987,” he wrote.

“But Baltimore, which leads the NFL in scoring defense, hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown in four straight games, a span of 13 quarters.”

Both teams have locked up playoff berths. Plus, the 49ers have already clinched the NFC West. Here’s how the Niners can take the No. 1 seed: A win and losses from the Cowboys, Lions, and Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Ravens can secure the AFC North title if they win and Cleveland loses. A win would give them an 83% chance to obtain the No. 1 seed in the AFC. With a loss, their odds would decrease to 53%.

Walder’s final score is 26-21, Niners.

Moody has San Francisco winning 17-14 over Baltimore as well.

For all of the ESPN NFL Week 16 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 16 expert picks are on the main page.