ESPN analysts John Keim, Stephen Holder, Rob Demovsky, DJ Bien-Aime, Eric Moody, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 10 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 10 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

ESPN NFL Week 10 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN NFL staff analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 10 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots in Germany at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Next, the Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET.

Colts (-1.5)

For a bold prediction, Stephen Holder predicts both the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots will score a combined total of three or fewer total touchdowns in Germany. The ESPN analyst thinks this matchup will be more of a defensive battle.

“There will be three or fewer total touchdowns scored in this game between both teams. The Patriots are 31st in points per game and have scored more than 17 points just twice this season,” Holder wrote.

“And while the Colts have been scoring at an impressive clip this season (25.8 ppg), the Patriots’ tendency is to sell out to stop the run. That means Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss could be in for a long day.

“Several teams have taken a similar approach against Indianapolis lately, and QB Gardner Minshew has committed a concerning number of turnovers when asked to carry a heavier load.”

The Colts are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 meetings with New England. Indianapolis is also 0-5 against the spread in its past five road games versus the Patriots. Not to mention, the Colts are 5-15 SU in their previous 20 contests.

Moody has Indianapolis winning 17-13 over the Pats.

Walder’s final score is 19-16, Colts.

Bengals (-6.5)

DJ Bien-Aime has faith in the Houston Texans’ defense against quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. According to ESPN’s database, the Bengals are 4-0 since Week 5 with a plus-9.5 points per game differential, the third-best mark in the NFL over that span. They are one of two teams undefeated in that time (Jaguars).

“The Texans’ defense will hold the Bengals to fewer than 300 yards. In the Bengals’ four-game winning streak, they’re 13th in total offense (347.8 yards per game), but injuries to the Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should impact the production of Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense as a whole,” Bien-Aime wrote.

Houston is 8-2 SU in its last 10 matchups with Cincinnati. The Texans have covered the spread in their past five road games against the Bengals as well. Though, Houston is also 4-10 SU in its previous 14 road games.

Moody’s pick is Bengals, 33-24.

Walder has Cincinnati winning 27-23, with the Texans covering the spread.

Packers (+3.5)

Rob Demovsky believes the Green Bay Packers could make history Sunday by winning in Pittsburgh against the Steelers for the first time since Bart Starr was quarterback in 1970. However, Green Bay’s offense is pathetic. For a much-needed victory, Packers quarterback Jordan Love will have to play a great game.

“This will not be a 3-3 game at halftime. One of these putrid first-half offenses will get going early. Perhaps it’s the Packers, who broke a string of five straight games without a first-half touchdown this past Sunday,” Demovsky wrote.

“Still, the Packers’ first-half point differential is minus-55 (30th in the NFL), and the Steelers’ is minus-43 (26th in the league). The Steelers have the worst first-half yardage differential (minus-790), right behind Green Bay (minus-594).”

Moody’s final score is 21-19, Steelers.

Nonetheless, Walder has the Packers winning 23-16.

For all of the ESPN NFL Week 10 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 10 expert picks are on the main page.