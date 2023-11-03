ESPN analysts John Keim, Jenna Laine, Kevin Seifert, Marcel Louis-Jacques, Eric Moody, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 9 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN NFL Week 9 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN NFL staff analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Germany at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Next, the Washington Commanders vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET. If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Dolphins (+1)

For a bold prediction, Marcel Louis-Jacques believes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play one of the worst games of his NFL career against the Miami Dolphins’ defense in Frankfurt, Germany.

“The Dolphins will force quarterback Patrick Mahomes to do something he has done only twice in his career — throw multiple interceptions in consecutive games. Mahomes has thrown eight interceptions this season.

“After going three straight weeks without forcing a turnover, Miami’s defense has takeaways in back-to-back games. With the Jalen Ramsey-Xavien Howard defensive back tandem active Sunday, the Dolphins will keep that streak alive against the Chiefs.”

Miami is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine meetings against AFC opponents. More importantly the Dolphins are 8-0 straight up in their past eight games played in November. Note that Kansas City is also 2-5 ATS in its previous seven Week 9 contests.

Walder has Miami winning 28-24 over the Chiefs.

Other NFL Week 9 expert picks are on the main page.

Commanders (+3)

John Keim thinks the New England Patriots’ secondary will struggle at home this Sunday against the Washington Commanders’ receiving corps. “A Washington receiver will finally produce a 100-yard game for the first time this season. Over the past five weeks, New England ranks last in the NFL in opposing QBR at 69.7,” the ESPN NFL expert wrote.

“The Patriots have allowed the 30th most passing yards during this stretch; some of that stems from offenses they’ve faced — Dallas, Miami and Buffalo — and some of that is due to injuries and a lack of a pass rush.

“Commanders’ receivers Terry McLaurin (90 yards) and Jahan Dotson (99) have come close to the 100-yard mark this season, but Sunday will be the day.”

Keep in mind, the Patriots are 0-4 SU outside of the AFC East. New England is the only team in the NFL without a non-divisional win this season. The Pats have had six consecutive non-divisional losses dating back to Week 15 of last season vs. the Raiders. This is the team’s longest such streak since losing seven straight in 1995.

Moody’s pick is Commanders, 27-20.

Walder has New England winning 19-16.

Buccaneers (+2.5)

Jenna Laine has confidence in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense to force turnovers against Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. “The Buccaneers will force Stroud to turn the ball over twice,” the ESPN NFL analyst added.

“The Texans rookie has done a tremendous job taking care of the football — he has just one interception and three fumbles (two lost) this season — but this Buccaneers defense, even amid a three-game losing streak, is still one of the better units in the league at taking the ball away.

“Tampa Bay’s defense is tied for the third-most turnovers (14) in the NFL this season.”

The Buccaneers are 1-4 SU in their last five games versus Houston. Not to mention, Tampa Bay is 0-6 SU in its past six matchups against AFC opponents as well. And the Bucs are 1-8 SU in their previous nine Week 9 games.

Moody’s final score is 20-17, Texans.

Walder also has Houston winning 23-16 over Tampa Bay.

For all of the ESPN NFL Week 9 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 9 expert picks are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.