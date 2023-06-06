There’s a saying in the racing world: records are made to be broken. However, when it comes to the Belmont Stakes, the most esteemed horse race in America, one record stands tall, seemingly unapproachable – the staggering performance by Secretariat in 1973. Holding the record for the fastest Belmont Stakes time ever, Secretariat’s feat continues to dominate the track’s hall of fame, even half a century later.

In the history of Belmont Park and horse racing in general, no other horse has been able to blaze a trail quite like Secretariat did. Clocking a mind-boggling 2:24.00 in 1973, Secretariat’s record remains intact, proving to be a staggering reminder of this horse’s undeniable prowess. This remarkable record-breaking time was not just a brief flash of brilliance; it was a magnificent display of stamina and speed sustained over a mile and a half.

🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)

Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕓 Time: 6:50 PM

6:50 PM 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Park, Elmont, NY 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000

1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +225| Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +400

Top Ten Fastest Belmont Stakes Winning Times (Over 1 1⁄2 Miles)

Year Horse Time 1973 Secretariat 2:24.00 1989 Easy Goer 2:26.00 1992 A.P. Indy 2:26.13 1988 Risen Star 2:26.40 2001 Point Given 2:26.56 2015 American Pharoah 2:26.65 1957 Gallant Man 2:26.60 1994 Tabasco Cat 2:26.82 1978 Affirmed 2:26.80 2021 Essential Quality 2:27.11

To put Secretariat’s record into context, the second-fastest time in Belmont Stakes history is 2:26.00, set by Easy Goer in 1989. That’s a full two seconds slower – a vast gap in the racing world. Even more astonishing, Secretariat’s 31-length margin of victory remains the most extensive in Belmont’s history. The second-biggest margin is 25 lengths – by Count Fleet in 1943 – still six lengths shy of Secretariat’s triumph.

Watch Secretariat’s Belmont Stakes win below:

Not merely content with setting a record time, Secretariat also etched his name in the annals of history by establishing the fastest fractions for 1⁄2-, 3⁄4-, 1- and 1+1⁄4-mile distances. These stunning achievements have solidified Secretariat’s place as the champion of champions.

A Record Destined to Last Forever?

The question that frequently crops up is this: Will we ever witness another feat like Secretariat’s? The stakes are high this year, with the weather promising a speedy track. Forte, the Kentucky Derby favorite before a late scratch, and the Preakness Stakes victor, National Treasure, will be lining up at the starting gate, setting the stage for an exciting showdown. Forte will likely go off as favorite and has current odds of +225 with sportsbooks, while National Treasure can be backed at +600.

Expectations of a fast pace are high, yet the giant shadow of Secretariat looms large.

The last decade has seen its share of shining stars. Notably, American Pharoah’s time of 2:26.65 in 2015 during his Triple Crown-winning year was laudable. Yet, even this impressive run would have fallen far short of Secretariat’s monumental victory. Last year’s champion, Essential Quality, made the top 10 with a time of 2:27.11, but even this commendable effort would have struggled to keep up with Secretariat’s blistering pace.

Watch American Pharoah’s Belmont Stakes win below:

Secretariat’s hold on the world record at Belmont Park is nothing short of legendary. The indomitable spirit and blazing speed of this exceptional horse continue to serve as a high bar for contemporary champions. Perhaps someday, another horse will surpass Secretariat’s towering legacy. Until then, the remarkable performance of 1973 stands alone as one of the greatest feats in horse racing history.

