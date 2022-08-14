Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended for PED – Missing 80 games

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres hasn’t necessarily made the best decisions throughout the past two seasons. Whether it be because of the motorcycle accident that currently has him on the injury list, or him now taking PEDs and being suspended for 80 games.

It’s unfortunate because he’s certainly one of the best talents that baseball has ever seen. If he comes back and puts this all behind him while continuing to be one of the best players in baseball, he legitimately might go down as one of the best that this game has ever seen.

Fernando Tatis Jr on Being Suspended

Tatis had the following statement to make:

“It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol,” Tatis said. “I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so. “I want to apologize to [team owner] Peter [Seidler], AJ [Preller], the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love. I have taken countless drug tests throughout my professional career, including on March 29, 2022, all of which have returned negative results until this test.” “I am completely devastated,” Tatis said in the statement. “There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates. After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023.”

Padres Have a Fernando Tatis Jr Issue

It’s tough to say that the San Diego Padres have a Fernando tatis Jr. problem, but the issues that he has caused around this organization recently would suggest that they do.