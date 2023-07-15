The Festival of Football is set for July 25th

As teams across Europe gear up for the upcoming 2023/24 season, several high-profile pre-season matches and tournaments are taking place to prepare for the campaign. Manchester United kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 victory over Leeds United, while Arsenal settled for a 1-1 draw against Nurnberg in Germany. Notably, Mason Mount made his debut for Chelsea, and Kai Havertz featured for Arsenal as they familiarize themselves with their new squads.

In Singapore, Liverpool and Tottenham will be joined by Bayern Munich, the reigning Bundesliga champions, for the Festival of Football in Kallang. Leicester City, recently relegated from the Premier League, will also participate in the preseason tournament as part of their broader tour of South East Asia, which includes stops in Thailand and Japan. Unfortunately, Roma withdrew from the competition and was replaced by Lion City Sailors.

Festival of Football 2023 dates and times

Date Event Stadium Kickoff time (BST/ET) July 25, 2023 Tottenham open training TBD TBD July 26, 2023 Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors National Stadium 12:30 / 07:30 July 29, 2023 Liverpool open training TBD TBD July 30, 2023 Liverpool vs Leicester National Stadium 10:00 / 05:00 August 1, 2023 Bayern open training TBD TBD August 2, 2023 Liverpool vs Bayern National Stadium 12:30 / 07:30

The Festival of Football provides local fans with a unique opportunity to watch some of Europe’s top talents, including the likes of Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Jamal Musiala, in action. Additionally, spectators will have the chance to witness live training sessions conducted by Tottenham, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, further enhancing the fan experience.

Tottenham will kick off the tournament with an open training session on July 25, followed by their match against Lion City Sailors the next day. All matches in Singapore will take place at the National Stadium in Kallang. The Festival of Football will culminate in a highly anticipated clash between Liverpool and Bayern Munich on August 2, just 11 days before the Reds’ Premier League opener against Chelsea.

The 2023 Festival of Football has been organized by TEG Sport, an Australian-based sporting event company, as part of their initiative to bring renowned football clubs and players to Singapore. In addition to the matches, fans can also participate in live events at the Football Fan Interactive Festival Village, located near the National Stadium in Kallang. It promises to be an exciting preseason showcase for football enthusiasts in Singapore and beyond.