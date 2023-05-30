Five best second round matches at 2023 French Open

The second round of the 2023 French Open is set to begin on Wednesday. After three first round days of nail-biting tennis, here are the best five matches over the next two days.

5) (3) Jessica Pegula–United States vs. Camila Giorgi–Italy

Here we have the world number three in Pegula against the four-time WTA tournament champion in Giorgi, who is the 37th ranked player in the world. Head-to-head all-time, Pegula has the 7-2 advantage. Pegula has won all three matches on clay. The latest win was the first round of the 2022 Madrid Open, which Pegula won 7-5, 2-6, 7-5.

4) (7) Holger Rune–Denmark vs. Gael Monfils–France

Here we have the Monte Carlo Masters finalist in Rune against the two-time grand slam semifinalist in Monfils. The French veteran who is married to Ukrainian superstar Elina Svitolina, made the semifinals of the 2008 French Open and 2016 United States Open. This will be their first head-to-head meeting. Remember, Rune is only 20 years of age, while Monfils is 36 years old.

3) (12) Frances Tiafoe–United States vs. Aslan Karatsev–Russia

This matchup has two players who have both reached a grand slam semifinal. Tiafoe, a native of Hyattsville, Maryland, made the semifinals of the 2022 United States Open, and Karatsev made the final four of the 2021 Australian Open. This will also be their first head-to-head meeting.

2) Karolina Muchova–Czech Republic vs. Nadia Podoroska–Argentina

These two players may be unseeded, but they both have been to a grand slam semifinal. Muchova made the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open, while Podoroska made the semifinals of the 2020 French Open. Podoroska won their only prior meeting head-to-head. That came in the second round of Beritoga, Brazil in 2016, by a score of 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

1) (9) Daria Kasatkina–Russia vs. Marketa Vondrousova–Czech Republic

Here we have Kasatkina, the 2022 French Open semifinalist, against Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist. Head-to-head, they are 2-2 against each other. Vondrousova’s wins came in the second round of Indian Wells in 2019 and the third round of Rome in 2019. Kasatkina’s wins came in the second round of the 2017 French Open and the second round of the 2021 United States Open.