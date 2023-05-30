Tennis News and Rumors

Five best second round matches at 2023 French Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Daria Kasatkina

The second round of the 2023 French Open is set to begin on Wednesday. After three first round days of nail-biting tennis, here are the best five matches over the next two days.

5) (3) Jessica Pegula–United States vs. Camila Giorgi–Italy

Here we have the world number three in Pegula against the four-time WTA tournament champion in Giorgi, who is the 37th ranked player in the world. Head-to-head all-time, Pegula has the 7-2 advantage. Pegula has won all three matches on clay. The latest win was the first round of the 2022 Madrid Open, which Pegula won 7-5, 2-6, 7-5.

4) (7) Holger Rune–Denmark vs. Gael Monfils–France

Here we have the Monte Carlo Masters finalist in Rune against the two-time grand slam semifinalist in Monfils. The French veteran who is married to Ukrainian superstar Elina Svitolina, made the semifinals of the 2008 French Open and 2016 United States Open. This will be their first head-to-head meeting. Remember, Rune is only 20 years of age, while Monfils is 36 years old.

3) (12) Frances Tiafoe–United States vs. Aslan Karatsev–Russia

This matchup has two players who have both reached a grand slam semifinal. Tiafoe, a native of Hyattsville, Maryland, made the semifinals of the 2022 United States Open, and Karatsev made the final four of the 2021 Australian Open. This will also be their first head-to-head meeting.

2) Karolina Muchova–Czech Republic vs. Nadia Podoroska–Argentina

These two players may be unseeded, but they both have been to a grand slam semifinal. Muchova made the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open, while Podoroska made the semifinals of the 2020 French Open. Podoroska won their only prior meeting head-to-head. That came in the second round of Beritoga, Brazil in 2016, by a score of 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

1) (9) Daria Kasatkina–Russia vs. Marketa Vondrousova–Czech Republic

Here we have Kasatkina, the 2022 French Open semifinalist, against Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist. Head-to-head, they are 2-2 against each other. Vondrousova’s wins came in the second round of Indian Wells in 2019 and the third round of Rome in 2019. Kasatkina’s wins came in the second round of the 2017 French Open and the second round of the 2021 United States Open.

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Gael Monfils

Hometown Crowd Lifts Gael Monfils To Improbable First Round French Open Win

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Bianca Andreescu Leylah Fernandez
Canadian Women Charge Ahead: Bianca Andreescu And Leylah Fernandez Win French Open First Round Matches
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
Barbora Krejcikova
2021 French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova Is Ousted In First Round Of 2023 French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
Tennis News and Rumors
Thiago Seyboth Wild
No. 2 Daniil Medvedev Upset By No. 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild In French Open First Round Match
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
Tennis News and Rumors
John Isner
Is John Isner’s career coming to an end?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 29 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy and Sits Out for the 2023 season
Women’s Tennis Baby Boom: 4 Grand Slam Champions And Former No. 1 Players Are Having Babies In 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 29 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Stan Is Still The Man, Stan Wawrinka Wins First Round 5 Set Match At French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top