Five MLB players traded prior to the trade deadline

The Major League Baseball Trade Deadline is on Tuesday at 6 pm ET. Here are five MLB players who have had productive seasons so far who have been traded since Wednesday.

Yankees Add Andrew Benetendi

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees acquired leftfielder Andrew Benetendi of Cincinnati, Ohio from the Kansas City Royals for pitching prospects Chandler Champlain, T.J. Sikkema, and Beck Way. Benetendi is joining his third Major League Baseball team following the Boston Red Sox and Royals.

The 28-year-old batted .320 with three home runs and 39 runs batted in with the Royals in 2021. During 390 plate appearances and 347 at bats, he scored 40 runs and had 111 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 39 walks, 138 total bases, three sacrifice flies, a .387 on base percentage and a .398 slugging percentage.

After his first four games in pinstripes, it has been a struggle for Benetendi. He only has one single in 17 plate appearances.

Mariners Acquire Luis Castillo

On Friday, the Seattle Mariners acquired Luis Castillo of Bani, Dominican Republic from the Cincinnati Reds for right-handed pitching prospects Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore, along with infield prospect Edwin Arroyo and shortstop prospect Noelvi Marte.

Castillo is joining his second Major League team after six seasons with the Reds. A two-time All-Star in 2019 and 2022, Castillo pitched 14 games this season and has a record of four wins and four losses with an earned run average of 2.86. In 85 innings pitched, he gave up 63 hits, 27 earned runs, 28 walks to go along with 90 strikeouts and had a WHIP of 1.07.

Yankees Pick Up Scott Effross

On Monday, the Yankees acquired Scott Effross of Twinsburg, Ohio from the Chicago Cubs for right-handed pitching prospect Hayden Wesneski. Effross is joining his second Major League Baseball team after two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. In 47 games with the Cubs this season Effross pitched in 47 games and had a record of one win and four losses with one save, 13 holds and an earned run average of 2.66. In 44 innings pitched, he gave up 36 hits, 13 earned runs, 11 walks and two home runs, to go along with 50 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.07.

Effross’s win came in a 3-2 Cubs win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 15. His save came in a 3-2 Cubs win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 25.

Giants Trade for Dixon Machado

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants acquired shortstop Dixon Machado of San Cristobal, Venezuela from the Cubs for righthanded pitcher Raynel Espinal. Machado previously played four seasons with the Detroit Tigers. He made his regular season debut with the Giants on Sunday in a 4-0 San Francisco win over the Chicago Cubs. In three at bats, Machado had one single and scored one run.

Rays Get David Peralta

On Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks traded outfielder David Peralta of Valencia, Venezuela to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor-league catcher Christian Cerda. Peralta spent nine seasons with the Diamondbacks from 2014 to 2020. A triple specialist, he led the National League with 10 triples during 2015 and Major League Baseball with eight triples in 2021.

This season with Arizona, Peralta batted .248 with 12 home runs and 41 runs batted in. During 278 at bats and 310 plate appearances, he scored 29 runs and had 69 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, one stolen base, 27 walks, 128 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .316, and a slugging percentage of .460.