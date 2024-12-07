MLB News and Rumors

Rays sign catcher Danny Jansen

Jeremy Freeborn
The Tampa Bay Rays have come to terms with catcher Danny Jansen of Elmhurst, Illinois. The seven-year veteran stays in the American League East as he played from 2018 to 2024 with the Toronto Blue Jays before being traded to the Boston Red Sox on July 27. The terms of Jansen’s new contract with the Rays are one year and $8.5 million.

2024 MLB Statistics

Jansen batted .205 with nine home runs and 24 runs batted in during the 2024 season. During 92 games, 278 at bats and 324 plate appearances, he scored 35 runs, and had 57 hits, 13 doubles, 40 walks, 97 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .309, and a slugging percentage of .349. Jansen did not start the 2024 season until April 16 because of a fractured wrist he suffered in late March.

Twice while with the Blue Jays in 2024, Jansen had a three-hit game. He had two singles and one home run in a 10-8 Blue Jays win over the Minnesota Twins on May 11, and then had one single, one double and one home run, along with five runs batted in during a 9-3 Blue Jays win over the Chicago White Sox on May 20.

Struggles with the Red Sox

Jansen only batted .188 in 30 games with the Red Sox. That is 12 points below the Mendoza Line. During 80 at bats and 96 plate appearances, Jansen scored eight runs and had 15 hits, three home runs, six runs batted in, 15 walks, 24 total bases, an on base percentage of .323, and a slugging percentage of .300. Interestingly, Jansen’s on base percentage was 23 points higher than his slugging percentage. In 12 games in September, Jansen only had four hits.

Jansen plays for Blue Jays and Red Sox in same game

This past season, Jansen in fact played for Toronto and Boston in the same game. On June 26, the Blue Jays game against the Red Sox was postponed due to rain. Jansen was the starting catcher for the Blue Jays and the game was delayed in the second inning. However, when the game resumed, it was after he was traded and Jansen was with the Red Sox.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

