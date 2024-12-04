MLB News and Rumors

Red Sox sign reliever Aroldis Chapman

Jeremy Freeborn
The Boston Red Sox have come to terms on a new contract with relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman of Holguin, Cuba according to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com on Tuesday. The contract is for one year and worth $10.75 million. Chapman is a seven-time All-Star, and won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and another World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023.

Seventh Major League Baseball franchise

Chapman is now joining his seventh Major League Baseball team. He previously spent six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2010 to 2015, one season with the Cubs in 2016, seven seasons (and two different stints) with the New York Yankees from 2016 to 2022, one season with the Kansas City Royals and Rangers in 2023, and one season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024.

2024 with the Pirates

Chapman pitched in 68 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024. He had a record of five wins and five losses for an earned run average of 3.79, In 61 2/3 innings pitched, Chapman gave up 44 hits, 26 earned runs, five home runs, and 39 walks, to go along with 98 strikeouts, 14 saves, 22 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.35.

Seven-time All-Star

The number seven has extra significance to Chapman. In addition to joining his seventh Major League Baseball team, Chapman has participated in seven MLB All-Star Games. He represented the Reds at four straight All-Star Games from 2012 to 2015, and the Yankees at the 2018, 2019 and 2021 MLB All-Star Games. Chapman also has the distinction of representing each league in the All-Star Game.

Nine of the 10 fastest pitches ever

Known for the superb velocity on his fastball, Chapman has thrown nine of the 10 fastest pitches all-time. The pitches range from 105 miles per hour to 105.8 miles per hour. The fastest pitch (105.8 miles per hour) Chapman has ever thrown came on September 24, 2010 in a 4-3 Reds loss to the San Diego Padres.

MLB News and Rumors Red Sox
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
