Former White Sox All-Star third baseman Bill Melton dies at age 79

Jeremy Freeborn
Former Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton of Gulfport, Mississippi has passed away at the age of 79 according to Scott Merkin of mlb.com. Melton was with the White Sox from 1968 to 1975, before spending one season each with the California Angels (1976) and Cleveland Indians (1977). The California Angels are now the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland Guardians.

Melton’s career statistics

In 10 Major League Baseball seasons, Melton batted .253 with 160 home runs and 591 runs batted in. During 1144 games, 3971 at bats and 4558 plate appearances, he scored 496 runs and had 1004 hits, 162 doubles, nine triples, 23 stolen bases, 1664 total bases, 20 sacrifice bunts, 43 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .419.

Melton’s 1971 MLB All-Star season

In 1971, Melton was an American League All-Star and led the American League with 33 home runs. He went by the nicknames Beltin’ Melton and Beltin’ Bill.

Melton batted .269 with 86 runs batted in. During 150 games, 621 plate appearances, and 543 at bats, Melton scored 72 runs and had 146 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, three stolen bases, 267 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .352, and a slugging percentage of .492. Melton’s sacrifice bunt came on April 17, 1971 in a 4-0 White Sox win over the Oakland Athletics.

Melton’s 33 home runs were one more than Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash of Justiceburg, Texas and Oakland Athletics right fielder Reggie Jackson of Abington, Pennsylvania, who were tied for second yesterday with 32 home runs. Melton’s 33 home runs were the fifth most in the Major Leagues. He was behind Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Willie Stargell of Earlsboro, Oklahoma, who led the Major Leagues with 48 home runs, Atlanta Braves first baseman Hank Aaron of Mobile, Alabama, who had 47 home runs, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Lee May of Birmingham, Alabama, who had 39 home runs, and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Deron Johnson of San Diego, California, who had 34 home runs.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
