Five storylines at the conclusion of the 2024 World Series

The 2024 World Series completed on Wednesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the New York Yankees in five games from Yankee Stadium. The game five score was 7-6 Los Angeles. Here are the five top storylines from the end of the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

5) Daniel Hudson retires as World Series champion at age 37.

The reliever from Lynchburg, Virginia won his second World Series title as he was also part of the Washington Nationals team that won in 2019. Hudson played for seven MLB teams as he was also with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates. This past season with the Dodgers, Hudson pitched in 65 games, had a record of six wins and two losses for an earned run 3.00 and 10 saves.

4) Dodgers won their eighth World Series title.

The Dodgers previously won in Brooklyn in 1955. Their last seven World Series titles have been in Los Angeles. Prior to 2024, they won in 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

3) Shohei Ohtani has a shoulder subluxation.

We now know the nature of Shohei Ohtani’s injury, and the diagnosis after he slid into second base favouring his shoulder in game two. Even though the Dodgers won in five games, Ohtani was not very productive as he batted only .105 with two hits in 19 at bats. That was 205 points lower than his .310 regular season batting average.

2) Yankees lost game five with sloppy defense.

New York had three physical errors in the fifth game of the series and a colossal mental error by Dodgers starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, as he did not cover first base on a routine ground ball. Leading 5-0, the Yankees had a sloppy fifth inning defensively, as Aaron Judge dropped a routine fly ball, and Anthony Volpe had a bad throw to third base. All of a sudden, the Dodgers tied the game up at five. Then in the eighth inning, Ohtani reached base on a catcher interference call.

1) Freddie Freeman named World Series MVP.

Freeman was spectacular in the first four games of the series as he homered in all four contests including a game one grand slam. In all, he batted .300, with five runs scored, six hits, one triple, 12 runs batted in, and 20 total bases.