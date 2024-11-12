There were five upsets for week 10 in the 2024 National Football League regular season. Let’s take a look at the five teams that were not expected to win that ended up winning.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers went overseas to Munich and beat the New York Giants 20-17 in overtime as a six point underdog. Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro of North Miami Beach, Florida kicked the game-winning field goal for 36 yards in overtime. The Giants won the coin toss heading into overtime. They elected to have the ball first, but New York running back Tyrone Tracy fumbled. This gave the Panthers prime field position. Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard of Edmonton, Alberta had 169 total yards (153 rushing and 16 yards receiving) and one touchdown. The Panthers won two straight games for the first time in two years. Last week, the Panthers were the only underdog to win as they beat the New Orleans Saints 23-22.

New England Patriots

The Patriots were a six point underdog against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but exemplified flawless defense and won 19-3. Chicago’s only points the entire game was a 33 yard field goal in the second quarter by Carlos Santos. The Patriots limited the Bears to 120 yards passing and 67 yards rushing. The Bears offensive line was extremely poor as well as Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked nine times.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints were a 3.5 point underdog, but beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-17. Heading into the game, the Falcons were leading the NFC South at six wins and three losses, while the Saints were last at two wins and seven losses. New Orleans won with great chemistry between quarterback Derek Carr of Bakersfield, California and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling of St. Petersburg, Florida. Carr threw touchdown passes of 40 yards and two yards to Valdes-Scantling. Carr finished the game by completing 16 of 25 passes for 269 passing yards. Valdes-Scantling finished the game with three catches for 109 receiving yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers

In a battle of two elite organizations this season, the AFC North leading Steelers (7-2) beat the Washington Commanders (7-3) by a score of 28-27. The Steelers won the game on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Mike Williams with two minutes and 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Despite having more time to prepare as they were coming off the bye week, Pittsburgh was the three point underdog.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins improved to 3-6 with a 23-15 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night as a 2.5 point underdog. The Rams had many missed opportunities to score points in this game, and as a result they lost by eight points.