The Former Ace Can’t Get it Right

Alek Manoah, the demoted right-hander for the Toronto Blue Jays, experienced another setback in his quest to regain his form. In his first start in the Florida Complex League on Tuesday, Manoah endured a disastrous outing, surrendering 11 earned runs on 10 hits, including two home runs, over just 2 2/3 innings. The majority of the league consists of young, inexperienced players, making Manoah’s struggles all the more concerning.

Alek Manoah’s first start in the Florida Complex League: 2.2 IP

11 ER

10 H

2 BB

3 K

2 HR

A Significant Setback On His Road to Redemption

This performance comes on the heels of the Blue Jays stating that Manoah had been making progress in simulated games earlier in June. The team had sent him down to the Complex League in early June after a challenging start to the season, where he recorded a 6.36 ERA and a 6.52 FIP over 13 starts in the major leagues.

Jays Still Not in Panic Mode

Manager John Schneider expressed that the team was not overly concerned with the results, emphasizing their focus on the work Manoah had been putting in. It is worth noting that Manoah, who finished third in the AL Cy Young voting in 2022, had an outstanding season last year with a 2.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 180 strikeouts over 196 2/3 innings.

“We’re not worried about results,” Schneider said Tuesday. “We’re just happy with the work he’s been doing.” “The messaging to him has been very specific and very consistent,” the Jays skipper articulated last week. “He knows what it is from a delivery standpoint, that’s been articulated very clearly from Pete (Walker, Blue Jays pitching coach) to him and from him back to Pete, really. So it’s really just kind of seeing those things play out and come to life consistently. That’s why I think he’ll kind of have a good idea of it, just like we will. But everyone’s really on the same page. It’s pretty cut and dry.”

Rookie League Start Got Ugly Quick

In his return to game action, Manoah faced the New York Yankees’ prospects and struggled to contain them. He allowed 10 hits, including two home runs and two doubles, while also walking two batters and striking out three. The outing resulted in a significantly higher number of base runners than outs recorded, leaving Manoah with a staggering 37.13 ERA for the game.

While the Blue Jays will likely focus more on evaluating Manoah’s mechanics and arsenal rather than the raw statistics from this outing, it is clear that his performance was well below his usual standards. Facing a lineup consisting mostly of teenagers, it was unexpected for Manoah to struggle to such an extent. The start is particularly perplexing considering the positive reports surrounding his simulated games leading up to this outing.

This outing raises concerns about Manoah’s readiness to contribute at the major-league level in the near future. It is crucial for him to find a way to bounce back and rediscover his previous form. The Blue Jays undoubtedly hope that he can rectify his struggles before the offseason, as they would prefer not to face the difficult decision of potentially parting ways with a 25-year-old pitcher who performed exceptionally well just last year.