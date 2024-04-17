Former Dodgers All-Star starting pitcher Carl Erskine dies at age 97

Former Dodgers All-Star starting pitcher Carl Erskine of Anderson, Indiana passed away on Tuesday at the age of 97 according to Juan Toribio of mlb.com. Erskine spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Dodgers. He was with the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1948 to 1957, and then the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1958 and 1959. Erskine was an All-Star in 1954, won the World Series in 1955, and threw two no-hitters with the Dodgers.

Erskine’s MLB Career Statistics

Erskine had a record of 122 wins and 78 losses with an earned run average of 4.40. During 335 games, 1718 2/3 innings pitched, he had 981 strikeouts, 71 complete games, 14 shutouts, 13 saves, and gave up 1637 hits, 763 earned runs, and 646 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.33.

Erskine’s All-Star Season

In 1954 with the Dodgers, Erskine was a National League All-Star even though he led the Major Leagues with 120 earned runs. He had a record of 18 wins and 15 losses with an earned run average of 4.15. In 38 games and 260 1/3 innings pitched, Erskine gave up 239 hits and 92 walks, to go along with 166 strikeouts, 12 complete games, two shutouts, one save, and a WHIP of 1.25. The shutouts came in a 3-0 Dodgers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 24, and in a 1-0 Dodgers win over the St. Louis Cardinals on May 15. The save came in a 7-4 Dodgers win over the New York Giants on September 5.

Erskine’s Two No-Hitters

Erskine’s first Major League no-hitter came in a 5-0 Dodgers win over the Chicago Cubs on June 19, 1952. Erskine had one strikeout and one walk. Erskine’s second Major League no-hitter came in a 3-0 Dodgers win over the New York Giants on May 12, 1956. Erskine had three strikeouts and two walks.

Erskine’s World Series Title

Erskine won a World Series with the Dodgers in 1955. The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in seven games. Erskine pitched game four of the series, and gave up three earned runs in three innings in an 8-5 Dodgers win.