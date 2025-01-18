Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher and broadcaster Bob Uecker of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away at the age of 90 according to the Associated Press on Thursday. Uecker played six seasons of Major League Baseball. He was with the Milwaukee Braves for two seasons (1962 to 1963), two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (1964 to 1965), two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (1966 to 1967), and one season with the Atlanta Braves (1967). However, Uecker will not be best remembered for his work in baseball behind home plate. He will be remembered for his elegance and eloquence behind the microphone as the exceptional broadcaster of the Milwaukee Brewers from 1971 to 2024.

It is remarkable that Uecker broadcasted baseball up until October 3 when the Brewers were eliminated from the New York Mets in the 2024 MLB postseason. Uecker was suffering from small cell lung cancer for over a year.

MLB statistics

Uecker batted .200 with 14 home runs and 74 runs batted in. During 297 games, 731 at bats and 843 plate appearances, he scored 65 runs and had 146 hits, 22 doubles, 96 walks, 210 total bases, eight sacrifice bunts, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .293 and a slugging percentage of .287.

World Series champion

Uecker won a World Series with the Cardinals in 1964. The Cardinals beat the New York Yankees in seven games with starting pitcher Bob Gibson of Omaha, Nebraska honoured as the World Series Most Valuable Player.

Uecker did not play with the Cardinals in the postseason. In the 1964 MLB regular season, he batted .198.

Other Achievements

In 2003, Uecker received the Ford C. Frick Award. It is presented on an annual basis to the broadcaster who makes significant accomplishments to baseball. That same season he received a plaque in the American Family Field Walk of Fame in Milwaukee. Then in 2014, Uecker became a member of the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honour.

In addition to broadcasting. Uecker was a well known American actor. He starred in the comedy, Mr. Belvedere.